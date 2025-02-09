Justin Baldoni's lawyer hints Taylor Swift could be deposed in Blake Lively legal battle: ‘Gonna be game-time decision’

Taylor Swift is reportedly not pleased about being dragged into the drama surrounding Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us legal battle. While initial reports claimed that Swift had invited Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to join her for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, it seems the singer might have had a change of heart. Taylor Swift’s connection to Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni's legal drama remains minimal while plans for her deposition remain unclear.(AFP)

Swift ‘not relevant’ to Baldoni-Lively legal drama

Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, hinted on TMZ’s Two Angry Men podcast that he may consider deposing Taylor Swift as part of the ongoing legal proceedings. He said, “I don’t know that we’re going to depose Taylor Swift or not. I think that that’s gonna be probably a game-time decision. … Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed. I mean, for sure.”

A source told US Weekly the singer “doesn’t have any involvement in the case” and would like to be left out of the drama. The source explained, “Taylor has always been Blake’s friend, but Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie. Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement.”

The insider continued, “While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve. Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”

Another source shared the sentiment as they said, “Taylor never even saw the film or a single scene from it until the movie was in theatres. She is not relevant to the case,” as reported by Cheatsheet.

Swift second-guessing her Super Bowl invite to Lively

A source told Daily Mail that the Gossip Girl alum has no plans to attend the Super Bowl and has not “left the house.” The insider claimed, “Blake is not attending the Super Bowl with her. Blake has not left the house since this started practically. Taylor wants nothing to do with this trial and court case.”

They also added that the Pop singer is not too happy with Lively calling her a “dragon” as she never imagined being this involved in the drama. They explained, “It’s weird to say that about a friend.” Previously, a source told Page Six that Swift “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons.”

The insider alleged, “Taylor really wishes Blake hadn’t dragged her into this whole situation.” The two have been “friends for years, and Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can’t help but feel used at this point,” noting the singer “wants to keep out of this drama as much as possible.”