Jessica Alba and Cash Warren ‘mourning the loss of the way things were’ along with their kids amid divorce

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are committed to maintaining a friendly relationship as they navigate their new co-parenting journey. After announcing their separation last month following over 16 years of marriage, the couple is prioritising their three children—daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7—and ensuring they don't feel torn between their parents during this difficult time. Alba officially filed for divorce from Warren on Friday, February 7. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren aim to maintain a friendly relationship with their kids, seeking expert guidance for a smooth transition. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP File)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Alba and Warren ‘checking in with their kids’ amid divorce

A source told Life & Style, “They’re both determined to keep everything extremely amicable for the kids,” adding that the couple have even “turned to the experts to help them navigate this with as much honesty and open communication as possible." The insider added the two are “checking in with [their kids] constantly and mourning the loss of 'the way things were' alongside them, but also painting a picture of a very bright future where they are all still totally connected as a family.”

As Alba is beginning a new journey, she has turned to her friends in Hollywood who understand where she is coming from. The source shared, “Jessica is close with Gwyneth Paltrow, so she’s certainly got a great example to follow, what she and Chris [Martin] have accomplished is beautiful. That’s the goal for Jessica and Cash, they want to be able to still share quality time with their kids together as a family unit," as reported by OK! Magazine.

Alba and Warren find ‘comfort’ in their children

The couple who got married in 2008 are “both aware that they’re not just making a big change in their lives, this is upending their kids’ lives too so they’re both giving a lot of extra attention to them right now.” The source added, “It’s a very sad time, but they’re committed to getting through this and turning it into as positive an experience as possible."

The source noted that while the parents understand that it is their responsibility to make sure that their children feel fine during this difficult time, they have found a “huge amount of comfort” in their kids.