No Blake Lively? Taylor Swift brings Ice Spice, Haim at Super Bowl 2025 for Kelce

Taylor Swift has touched down in New Orleans to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. But while Swift's usual game-day squad joined her, one notable name was missing—Blake Lively. Ice Spice, from left, Taylor Swift, Este Haim and Alana Haim watch during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP)

A star-studded weekend in NOLA

Before heading to the stadium, Swift spent her Saturday night with her mom, Andrea Swift, Travis' sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, and longtime friends from the band Haim. The evening followed an intimate dinner on Friday with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, proving that Swift has fully embraced the NFL inner circle. Ice Spice also joined the Cruel Summer singer in the stands.

Inside the Superdome, Swift cheered on Kelce alongside her brother, Austin Swift, and father, Scott Swift, who proudly wore a Chiefs jersey. Fellow celebrities like Jay-Z, Adam Sandler, Paul Rudd, and Bradley Cooper also made their way to the stadium with their family and friends.

Where’s Blake Lively?

Lively has long been a fixture on Swift’s side, and she was previously spotted cheering alongside her during Chiefs games. However, sources now say the friendship has hit a rough patch amid Lively's rumored fallout with actor Justin Baldoni and, so she is not the one the singer invited to join in her Super Bowl VIP suite. A leaked text allegedly showed Lively comparing herself to Game of Thrones' Khaleesi, claiming her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and Swift were her "dragons" in the drama surrounding a film project.

Insiders told TMZ that Swift, who had no involvement in the dispute, was blindsided by Lively's name-dropping. While Lively reportedly believes they’ve smoothed things over, sources close to Swift say there’s lingering tension, and their friendship isn’t what it used to be.

A night of high-profile guests

Despite the rumored fallout, Swift seemed unfazed, fully immersed in the Super Bowl festivities. Alongside Ice Spice and Haim, she watched the game as fellow A-listers, including Kevin Costner, Pete Davidson, Miles Teller, Ice Spice, Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, Louis Tomlinson, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Flavor Flav, Lionel Messi, and Druski, as well as President Donald Trump, made appearances.

While the Chiefs chase a third consecutive championship, Swift’s personal life remains just as buzzworthy—both on and off the field.

Before kickoff, Jon Batiste will take the stage to perform the national anthem, while Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle deliver a rendition of America the Beautiful. Meanwhile, Ledisi will lend her powerful vocals to Lift Every Voice and Sing