Tom Cruise hangs off more airplanes in fresh Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning teaser on Super Bowl Sunday

Tom Cruise has made Super Bowl Sunday extra special. The actor-producer released another special teaser for his upcoming Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning teaser. (Also read: Brad Pitt promises a thrilling summer ride in F1 Super Bowl teaser. Watch) Tom Cruise shows off daredevil stunts once again in new Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning teaser.

Ethan Hunt doing Ethan Hunt stuff

The new teaser shows Tom back in the sky on an airplane… or rather, hanging off one. The teaser begins with Ethan Hunt doing his famous sprinting as the sun rises in a forest. He goes underwater, hangs off the side of an in-flight airplane and hugs a few friends… one last time. Vanessa Kirby and Hayley Atwell join him too.

Tom recently revealed that he frequently passed out while performing a crucial stunt in his upcoming spy action film where he had to hang onto a plane while he was upside down at an altitude of 10,000 feet.

From shooting an action sequence on a speeding train to skydiving and scaling the top of the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa, Cruise has perhaps done it all when it comes to death-defying stunts.

But it was this specific sequence in "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" which wasn't a cakewalk even for the action legend.

Loading: More daredevil stunts

In an interview with the Empire magazine, Cruise, 62, said he experienced a lack of oxygen during the stunt.

"When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you’re not getting oxygen. So I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit," he said.

The sequence, which saw the actor hanging from the wing of a 1930s Boeing Stearman biplane, was featured in the teaser trailer of the movie which was released two months ago.

On Friday, Cruise also shared a behind-the-scenes video of filming the same sequence on his X handle with a caption "Hang on".

"Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" reunites the actor, who has been playing the character of Agent Ethan Hunt since the first "Mission: Impossible released" in 1996, reunites him with director Christopher McQuarrie who has been at the helm of the popular franchise since the fourth "Mission: Impossible" film "Rogue Nation" (2015).

Presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance, the movie also stars Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby. It is slated to hit the big screen in May.