Brad Pitt promises a thrilling summer ride in F1 Super Bowl teaser. Watch

Warner Bros Pictures have unleashed a new teaser for F1, their upcoming summer treat, starring Brad Pitt as a racing superstar. The film will be out on June 27 and the teaser was released on Super Bowl Sunday. (Also read: Brad Pitt collapses on track while filming car crash scene for F1 at LA Grand Prix; video surfaces) Starring Brad Pitt and directed by Joseph Kosinski, 'F1' dives into the world of Formula 1 racing.

A thrilling ride for the summer

The highly anticipated film on Formula 1 racing feature stars Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid. The feature has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport.

The new teaser show thrilling action and a tatted-up Pitt. Cars fly over the race track and tensions surge as the Hollywood star takes the wheel. The teaser is more to set the mood and reveals no details about the plot.

It also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia, and Javier Bardem and is directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, famed Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner and Chad Oman.

Plans for promotion

It was earlier reported that Brad Pitt will do a world tour to promote his film F1. "Brad is really invested in this movie," said Buckheimer, adding, “He doesn't like to do press, but I think we'll take him on a world tour where he'll be glad to show his efforts in driving and acting in this movie.”

When asked about the film's planned premieres before its commercial release, probably referring to Cannes or other film festivals, Bruckheimer didn't open up much and said, "That's up for discussion. I think we're going to show it in Monaco, to the drivers and the F1 teams and then we'll have premieres in New York and London and a bunch of other cities."

"It's going to be everywhere around the world - Imax theatres, where you're going to get the huge experience that Imax gives you," the producer said.

Bruckheimer shared that F1 drivers, "are booked every five minutes. It's unbelievable what their life is like. The physical toll that it takes on them, the amount of training that they have to do, you never see that. But we'll certainly show you some of that in the movie. I love to make what I call process movies. I've done it over and over again. I had a TV series called CSI that takes you behind the curtain and shows you what the world is really like and that's what our movie does. You get inside the world of F1 and you see how it actually works. But there's a lot of wonderful dramatic stories I keep telling," reported Deadline.

Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Kosinski directs and produces the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner. The film is made in collaboration with Formula 1 and the F1 community, including the 10 F1 teams and their drivers, the FIA and race promoters. Copper CEO Penni Thow serves as executive producer, reported Deadline. (ANI)