Brad Pitt collapses on track while filming car crash scene for F1 at LA Grand Prix; video surfaces

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt recently had a scare on the set of his upcoming F1 film. While filming a scene involving a dramatic car crash, the actor was seen stumbling and ultimately collapsing to the ground. Dressed in full racing gear, the 59-year-old actor was seen hobbling away from the crash site before falling onto a padded mat held by the crew. Spanish police arrested five scammers who defrauded two women of €325,000 by posing as Brad Pitt online.(REUTERS)

Set to hit theaters in June 2025, the action-packed film promises to be a summer blockbuster, featuring appearances by real F1 drivers with Brad Pitt driving a specially modified F2 car.

Brad Pitt ‘faints’ during F1 shooting

In the lead-up to the final filming schedule of his highly-anticipated movie, co-produced with F1 legend Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt has been a familiar face at Grand Prix events. On November 23, following George Russell's pole position victory for the Vegas race, Pitt stepped onto the track to shoot a scene as his character, Sonny Hayes.

A moments after fans captured footage of the actor, dressed in full racing gear, unsteadily walking away from a crash scene before collapsing onto a padded mat held by a crew member. The 60-year-old will share the screen with actors including Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Kerry Condon, Sarah Niles, and Idris Elba.

F1 team releases Pitt’s health update

Pitt’s team wasted no time issuing a statement about his health, referring to the actor by his character's name, Hayes, as soon as the footage went viral: "During qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation. Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously, and Sonny's health remains our top priority."

APX GP added, “While Sonny is otherwise stable, he will not participate in tomorrow's race as he focuses on recovery. The entire team stands behind him, and we'll provide updates when available. Joshua [Pearce] will race solo tomorrow, carrying the team forward.”

The F1 movie was shot over the weekends at famous tracks like Silverstone, Hungary, Spa, Monza, Zandvoort, Japan, Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and Mexico City. seamlessly integrate the fictional team, APXGP, into the real-world racing environment, the production team was granted access to an empty garage at each circuit. This allowed them to create a realistic and immersive setting for the film.

More about F1

The upcoming American sports drama, starring Brad Pitt, is directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for his work on the Tom Cruise hit Top Gun: Maverick, with a script penned by Ehren Kruger. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced Top Gun, the film follows Pitt as a retired Formula One driver who makes a comeback to the racing world, partnering with his teammate (played by Damson Idris) at APXGP, a fictional team.

“We want everyone to love it and to really feel that we encapsulate what the essence of this sport is all about – that’s our goal and I hope we can do you proud," Hamilton said during a press conference at the 2023 British Grand Prix.