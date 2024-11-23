Cher reveals 80s heartthrob who 'broke her heart' and blasts ‘arrogant’ director: ‘He was a pig’

Pop icon Cher recently opened up about her past relationships, revealing that the heartthrob Val Kilmer was one of the few men to ever break up with her. Despite their intense romance and chemistry, the couple's relationship eventually fizzled out, leaving her heartbroken. Iconic Star Cher (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)(AFP)

Cher also shared her less-than-fond memories of working with the late director Peter Bogdanovich. She described him as "arrogant" and "a pig," recalling a specific incident where he lashed out at her for suggesting a filming location.

Cher opens up about her romance with Val Kilmer

The 78-year-old pop icon is currently dating Alexander "AE" Edwards, with whom she shares nearly a 40-year age gap. However, she opened up about once being passionately in love with '80s superstar Val Kilmer. The couple dated for two years before parting ways. When Howard Stern asked on his SiriusXM show, “Who would ever leave you?”, Cher responded, “Few men but a couple.”

“Look, I was madly in love with Val Kilmer and he left,” she continued. When Stern pressed Cher on why Kilmer would leave her, given their chemistry and ‘fabulous sex life with one of the most beautiful women in the world” she explained that sometimes relationships are meant to end after a certain period. She also noted that Kilmer was quite young at the time.

Cher and Kilmer, who had a 13-year age gap, were together from 1982 to 1984 after meeting at an event. The pop icon who now dates Alexander, has previously shared why she prefers younger men, citing it as a necessity for her dating life.

Cher and Val Kilmer bonded over their shared sense of humor and mutual respect. Cher has openly expressed her love for the Top Gun star, saying she loved him and still holds affection for him. “He’s like nobody I’ve ever known,” she added. “He is exasperating and hysterical. Thrilling and funny, and doesn’t do what anyone else does.”

On the other hand, Kilmer, while recalling his most painful breakup with Daryl Hannah, expressed how Cher remains a lifelong friend, with her love and loyalty enduring even after their relationship ended.

Cher slams Mask director Peter Bogdanovich

Cher in a Times interview on Friday shared her negative experiences working with the late director Peter Bogdanovich on the film "Mask." She described him as arrogant and disrespectful, recounting an incident where he berated her and even touched her inappropriately. "He was an a--hole," she said. "He was not nice to the girls in the film and he was so f---ing arrogant. I really, really disliked him.”

Cher shared an incident from the 1985 movie where the director initially asked for her input on a scene location, to which she made a suggestion. However, the next day, he came to the set in a rage, accusing her of overstepping and threatening to remove her from the film entirely. “He comes in and says, "Cher, where do you think we should film this scene?' And I say, well, the kitchen is working pretty well, why don't we do that again? The next morning he arrives on set, eating an egg sandwich, and starts screaming that he's not going to let me direct this film; I'm a nobody; he can cut me out at any moment. Oh yeah, he was a pig.”

Peter Bogdanovich, who died in 2022, didn't get along with Cher at all. He said she was the toughest actor he ever had to work with, blaming it on her not trusting guys.