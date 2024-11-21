Sharon Stone to Cher, celebs planning to leave US under Donald Trump's presidency

Many A-list celebrities have expressed their wish to leave the United States with Donald Trump in office. A number of celebrities have vowed to leave the country rather than stay while Trump rules. Various celebs expressed their wish to leave the US under Donald Trump's presidency (Brandon Bell/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo)(via REUTERS)

Several celebrities have said that they would want to leave America and look for a new life overseas ahead of Trump being sworn in as the 47th US president. In fact, many of these celebs made their intentions clear before the election.

Here are some celebrities who are considering leaving the US:

Sharon Stone has revealed that she is considering a house in Italy, and Cher, too, revealed she would take drastic steps. Both Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday also said they would leave if Trump won again, with Raven-Symoné saying Canada would be their choice of refuge.

America Ferrera is also planning to live away from the US, with reports suggesting she may be considering the UK as her new home. Minnie Driver expressed her desire to return to the UK after living in Los Angeles for nearly three decades.

Whoopi Goldberg has repeatedly said on her show that she would want to leave the US, and even Cardi B hinted in a recent post that she considers moving out. Despite Elon Musk’s support for Trump, his transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, joined the crowd of people who are willing to relocate outside of the US.

People looking to move out might want to relocate to countries that offer low housing rates, easy ways to gain residency, a strong economy and more. Moreover, they would possibly want to go to a place where the politics are better aligned with their personal views.

There are several ways Americans can secure entry into another country. They can use different means, such as securing a visa, procuring a golden visa, or relying on ancestry links.