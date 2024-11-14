Donald Trump's inner circle feeling ‘iced out’ due to his close bond with Elon Musk; here's how Melania feels

Elon Musk’s close relationship with Donald Trump has been irking some members of the inner circle of the president-elect, an insider source told Page Six. However, Melania Trump is reportedly a fan of Musk. Donald Trump's inner circle feeling ‘iced out’ due to his close bond with Elon Musk (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)(AFP)

Musk endorsed the president-elect after the assassination attempt at Pennsylvania. Lately, the billionaire techie has been a constant at Mar-a-Lago, and was even seen in Trump’s family picture where Melania Trump was missing. Musk reportedly even sat in on calls with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine. He is also believed to have attended a national security meeting.

Meanwhile, the Mar-a-Lago source told the outlet that Trump and Musk’s new bond is “making a lot of Trump’s inner circle feel iced out.” “He’s always with Elon,” said the source. “It’s 24/7. Trump’s inner circle is getting smaller. He has dumped some others.”

The insider said that Trump is also spending time with Cantor Fitzgerald CEO Howard Lutnick, the co-chair of his transition team. However, “the advisors he used to eat with are nowhere to be seen,” the insider added. The outlet even learned that “former regulars at Mar-a-Lago are feeling left out.”

Another insider said, “Trump loves pitting people — even his friends — against each other. Everyone is jealous of Elon. . . His close associates are a tad miffed they have lost their prime seat.”

Some have also claimed that Trump believes Musk helped him win the election. “Trump credits Elon with helping him win the bro vote,” the source said. “Elon can’t take an official position — so no one’s losing a job — but by being together, working on the common good of the country, they are also wheeling and dealing together.”

Trump recently announced that Musk will be leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with Vivek Ramaswamy.

One of the sources said that Melania is a fan of Musk. “Melania likes Elon,” the source said.

While addressing House Republicans at a Beltway hotel, Trump recently joked, “Elon won’t go home. I can’t get rid of him — at least until I don’t like him.” Donald Trump Jr’s daughter, Kai Trump, shared a picture with Musk at the golf course, captioning it, “Elon achieving uncle status.”

‘Elon Musk and President Trump are great friends’

An NBC News report said that Musk is, “behaving as if he’s a co-president and making sure everyone knows it.” In response, Trump-Vance transition spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said, “Elon Musk and President Trump are great friends and brilliant leaders working together to Make America Great Again. Elon Musk is a once in a generation business leader and our federal bureaucracy will certainly benefit from his ideas and efficiency.”

Anna Kelly, another spokesperson, has said, “Elon Musk is a genius, an innovator, and has literally made history by building creative, modern, and efficient systems. Elon Musk has dedicated himself to America’s future by offering to serve with President Trump to ensure our government works more efficiently and uses America’s taxpayer dollars effectively.”