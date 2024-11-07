In the aftermath of Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election, Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr, posted a photo which featured the president-elect, his five children, and even Elon Musk. However, Melania was not in the image, prompting X users to question her absence. Elon Musk features in Donald Trump's family photo, netizens ask, ‘Where is Melania?’ (@KaiTrumpGolfs/X)

Kai captioned the photo, “The whole squad”.

In the comment section, many questioned where Melania was while noting that “Elon is now part of the family now”. “Where is Melania?” one user commented. Another said, “lol Melania not even bothering to get in these pics anymore”. Another wrote, “Where is beautiful Melania?”

Throughout Trump’s campaign, the question “Where’s Melania?” popped up various times as she wasaway from the campaign trail for a long time. However, she did make a few notable appearances, including at her husband’s Madison Square Garden rally in New York City in October. She was also at the Republican National Convention in July, where she spoke.

Melania breaks her silence

Meanwhile, Melania has broken her silence after Trump’s victory. “The majority of Americans have entrusted us with this important responsibility,” she wrote on X. “We will safeguard the heart of our republic – freedom. I anticipate the citizens of our nation rejoining in commitment to each other and rising above ideology for the sake of individual liberty, economic prosperity, and security.”

“American energy, skill, and initiative will bring together our best minds to propel our nation forward forevermore,” she added.

In his victory speech on Wednesday, Trump suggested that God spared him for a reason, referencing the assassination attempt he survived. “Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason,” he said. “And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness, and now we are going to fulfill that mission together. We’re going to fulfill that.”