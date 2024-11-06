Donald Trump says ‘God spared my life for a reason’ in victory speech: ‘The task before us will not be easy…’

Donald Trump went back to speaking about the Pennsylvania assassination attempt after winning the presidential election, suggesting God spared him for a reason. “Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason,” Trump said in his victory speech on Wednesday. Donald Trump says ‘God spared my life for a reason’ in victory speech (Photographer: Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“And that reason was to save our country and to restore America to greatness, and now we are going to fulfill that mission together. We’re going to fulfill that,” he continued.

He added, “The task before us will not be easy, but I will bring every ounce of energy, spirit and fight that I have in my soul to the job entrusted to me.”

President-elect Trump also vowed to put an end to divisions within the country. “It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It’s time to unite and we’re going to try,” he said. “We have to try and it’s going to happen. Success will bring us together.”

World leaders congratulate Donald Trump

World leaders have been congratulating Trump, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Netanyahu wrote on X, “Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history’s greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!”

Zelensky wrote, “Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

He added, “I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States.”

Zelensky also expressed his interest in “developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations.”