Donald Trump snaps at reporter after question about abortion: ‘Stop talking about that’

US Republican presidential contender Donald Trump on Tuesday snapped at a reporter in Florida over a question regarding the state's abortion measure. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump visits his campaign headquarters, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (AP)

The former president was asked twice after casting his ballot in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday about Florida's abortion measure – a question that the state's voters are considering. Follow US elections LIVE updates here.

After initially refusing to answer the question, Trump said that he had done “a great job bringing it back to the states,” according to the Associated Press.

He was apparently referring to the appointment of three conservative justices to the US Supreme Court during his tenure as president, who eventually helped overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision in 2022 – a decision that ended the nationwide right to abortion.

After being pressed for a second time, he snapped at a reporter, saying they "should just stop talking about that.”

Trump had previously indicated that he would back the measure, but later changed his mind and said he would vote against it.

In August, Trump said he thought Florida’s ban was a mistake, saying on Fox News Channel, “I think six weeks, you need more time.” But then he said, “at the same time, the Democrats are radical”.

On the other hand, the Democratic nominee for the presidential elections, Kamala Harris, has vowed to protect abortion rights after the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 ruling.

In the elections, voters in at least in nine states in the United States are deciding whether their state constitutions should guarantee a right to abortion.

Millions of voters line up across the polling booths in the United States to cast their ballots for the US presidential elections 2024.

The results of the US election - which will either come out tomorrow or not for several days - can make Kamala Harris the first female president in the history of America, or hand Donald Trump a comeback in the White House.

The rivals spent their final campaign day trying to get supporters out to the polls and courting any last undecided voters in the swing states expected to decide the outcome. Overall, it has been a roller coaster ride for both 60-year-old Harris and 78-year-old Trump.

(Inputs from AP)