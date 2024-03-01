Trump blasted for falsely claiming Roe v. Wade allowed women 'to kill baby after birth’

Former US President Donald Trump falsely claimed that Roe v. Wade had allowed mothers “to kill the baby after birth”. This comes as the Republican frontrunner on Thursday visited the US-Mexico border in Texas, where he responded to the reports that he was planning a federal 16-week abortion ban. Former US President Donald Trump falsely claimed that Roe v. Wade had allowed mothers “to kill the baby after birth”. (REUTERS)

In an interview, Fox News host Sean Patrick Hannity asked Trump about his stand on IVF and abortion.

"So I saw the IVF and a judge in Alabama made a very harsh decision. It was very, very tough, and I came out immediately and I said we want to help women. This is fertilization, this is they’re having a hard time having a baby, to put it very simply, and they are helped by clinics and others. And all of a sudden it was stopped in Alabama, and I put out a very strong statement that we’re totally in favor of it," he responded.

Donald Trump says he's ‘on the side of women’

Trump said Alabama Republican Senator Katie Britt contacted him about the problem, saying people were "so upset" about the top court's ruling. He expressed support for defending IVF, claiming that he is "on the side of women."

“I said what's the issue, what is it, explain. And we're talking about the IVF, and I said, 'We want that. We want people to help,” Trump told Britt.

He then compared himself to former US President Ronald Reagan, claiming he believed in exceptions and accused pro-abortion Democrats of being radicals on the topic.

“I think it’s a very important thing the exceptions. I also think that they are the radicals, because they will kill the baby in eight months, nine months. Under Roe v. Wade, they had the right to kill the baby after birth. I mean, literally, after birth in some cases.”

In 2022, the United States Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, declaring that the constitutional right to abortion, which has been upheld for over 50 years, no longer applies.

Trump, who is seeking re-election, stated that he has not settled on a specific number of weeks beyond which abortion should be prohibited. He, however, added: "The number 15 is mentioned. I haven't agreed to any number. I'm going to see. We want to take an issue that was very polarising and get it settled and solved so everybody can be happy."

Trump has consistently lambasted Republicans over the handling of abortion post-Roe in the run-up to the 2022 midterms. GOPs witnessed several political defeats on the abortion issue after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Since then, Trump has declined to openly express his views on a federal abortion restrictions.

Netizens blast Trump for false claim

Soon after the clip of Trump's interview surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), netizens slammed the Republican frontrunner for lying, asking why don't people call him out.

“The media has normalized his lying, why don’t they call him out?” one X user wrote.

“When he spews this garbage, why doesn’t any reporter say, “That’s not true. You are lying,” another added.

“Insane!” a third user responded, while one more wrote: “He just cannot stop LYING, can he!. Abortion refers to ending of pregnancy BEFORE a baby is born. NOT after. Therefore, after-birth abortion is a self-contradictory phrase since birth ends the pregnancy, leaving NO pregnancy to be aborted."

Trump demands prompt solution to protect IVF in Alabama

Responding for the first time on Alabama Supreme Court ruling, Trump on February 24 said he would “strongly support the availability of IVF” and appealed to Alabama legislators to protect access to IVF treatment, which has become a new hot topic in the White House race.

The verdict, which allows state providers to cease their in vitro fertilization operations, has divided Republicans on the subject.

“Under my leadership, the Republican Party will always support the creation of strong, thriving, healthy American families. We want to make it easier for mothers and fathers to have babies, not harder!” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.