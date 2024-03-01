Melania Trump's 'I Really Don't Care' jacket was a message for Ivanka, meant...

Former US First Lady Melania Trump's infamous olive green jacket emblazoned with a message "I Really Don't Care. Do U?" was directed towards her step daughter Ivanka Trump amid power struggle, claims a new book. Former US First Lady Melania Trump is seen wearing a olive green jacket emblazoned with a message "I Really Don't Care. Do U?"(AP )

Former ex-US President Trump administration officials told author Kate Rogers that Melania and Ivanka were competing for media attention at the time, reported According to the New York Post, citing an excerpt of the book -- American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden.

The new book focuses on a "internal power struggle" between the two following Donald Trump's victory in the 2016 election.

Melania Trump vs Ivanka Trump

In the start of Trump's presidency, Melania apparently detested Ivanka's attempts to replace her role and take over the White House's East Wing so that it could be "geared to serving the entire First Family, not just the First Lady," Rogers wrote.

Former Trump administration sources told Rogers that the message on Melania's jacket, which made headlines for days, was part of a press coverage competition and intended for Ivanka who she dubbed as “The Princess.”

It's still uncertain what she was aiming to convey to Ivanka with the jacket which she donned while visiting migrant children in a detention facility.

She originally refuted that the coat had any “hidden message”, adding that it has nothing to do with migrant children. However, she later changed her stance and said the message was for “the people and for the left-wing media who are criticising me.”

How did Donald Trump respond to the family dispute?

According to The Daily Mail, Donald Trump tried to ease the tensions between both the women by calling them into the Oval Office. He even "yelled at them" and told them that the cover story will be that the jacket was a message to the media.

The ex-US President urged Ivanka to work alongside Melania. He even told media that that his daughter would be "helping her and working with her" as Melania would be fulfilling her first lady duties.

“She was aware that her husband had suggested that his eldest daughter would be helping to share the responsibilities of being First Lady, and this was not a development that pleased her,” Rogers wrote.

Stressing that the former first lady wasn't involved in petty disputes with Ivanka, her top aide Stephanie Grisham said: Melania was conducting meetings with her attorneys “to examine her assets and attend to matters associated with her pre- and postnuptial agreements with her husband”.