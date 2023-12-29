Why was Melania Trump missing from Donald Trump's Christmas family photo? Here's why

Melania Trump being absent from the family's 2023 Christmas photo sparked concerns among fans, but we finally know what may have been the reason. The photo showed the Trump family, including Donald Trump, his children and their partners posing in front of a giant tree in a huge room. They were dressed in suits and formal dresses. The photo showed the Trump family, including Donald Trump, his children and their partners posing in front of a giant tree in a huge room, but Melania was missing (kimberlyguilfoyle/Instagram, photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Melania, however, was absent from the photo. There were earlier reports stating she plans to step up her public appearances ahead of Trump's 2024 election campaign. Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr's fiance, shared the photo on Instagram.

Why was Melania Trump missing from the photo?

Speaking to Fox News Digital now, an insider said Melania was busy caring for her ailing mother at the time. “Melania has always been very devoted to her entire family. It should be no surprise that she spent this Christmas with her ailing mother,” the source said. Her mom, Amalija Knavs, 78, is believed to be ill and in hospital. Melania is said to be by her side.

The photo was taken during a party at Mar-a-Lago estate. Recently, Melania has kept a low profile and has not appeared in public too often. Many jumped to the conclusion that she was trying to maintain distance with her husband.

However, Page Six reported that Melania supported Trump’s bid for the presidency in 2024, and was planning to make more public appearances. "Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he's reached an agreement with Melania to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024," a source told the publication.

Melania has also been busy helpig her son, Barron Trump, search for colleges. One of the last times Melania was seen in public was at the funeral of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter a few weeks ago. She was also seen at a citizens' naturalisation ceremony at the National Archives some weeks back.