Melania Trump steps into spotlight for Donald's 2024 campaign: ‘It’s time to join the ranks of..’

Having maintained a relatively low profile during her husband's first term, Melania Trump is now poised to become a central figure in his 2024 campaign. According to recent Pagesix sources, Donald Trump has won his federal election subversion lawsuit. According to a person close to Trump, Melania, who went to Rosalynn Carter's burial with other former first women, is feeling more self-assured these days. This renewed confidence carries over to her position as her husband's envoy as well as to her own diplomatic stature. US President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on September 29.(REUTERS FILE)

Melania Trump is looking forward to leaving a historic mark

As per Pagesix source “Trump and his family are so secure that he will become president again that insiders at Mar-a-Lago say he’s reached an agreement with [wife] Melania [Trump] to step up top-tier diplomatic appearances in 2024.”

In a rare public appearance last Friday, December 15th, former First Lady Melania Trump took center stage at a naturalization ceremony in the National Archives, Washington D.C. Sharing her own experience as a naturalized citizen, she delivered a heartfelt speech welcoming 25 immigrants sworn in as new Americans.

Melania's appearance had a bigger meaning. It signaled her return to public attention after being known for her reserved style during Trump’s first term. And now, reports confirm that the Slovenian-born former model is determined to leave a ‘historic mark.’

“Melania realizes it’s her time to join the ranks of historic first ladies and leave her mark on history… She feels better prepared for her potential role the second time around.” the source said.

Melania Trump wants to spend time with her son

The magazine's report also stated that the former first lady is hoping to get a chance to spend more time with her son. The insider continued, "Melania feels she can dedicate more time to the role now that Barron, her son with Trump, is 17."

Donald Trump has full family support

“The immediate family including Melania is solidly behind the former president.”The source added. Following her surprising attendance at former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s funeral in Atlanta, Melania, 53, went to another ceremony alongside Trump. It has been claimed that she attended a Patriot Awards celebration in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach.