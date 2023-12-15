close_game
News / World News / Us News / ‘You are Americans..’, Melania Trump makes rare public appearance as she welcomes new US citizens

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 15, 2023 10:06 PM IST

Former First Lady Melania Trump addressed 25 immigrants who sworn in as US citizens on Friday

Former First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump made a rare public appearance on Friday, December 15. She delivered a sentimental speech during the naturalization ceremony at the National Archives in Washington, DC. As a naturalized citizen herself, Melania welcomed 25 immigrants sworn in as US citizens and shared her experience. She congratulated them saying, “You are Americans.” Melania, who is a Slovenian-born former model, became a US citizen in 2006.

Former US First Lady Melania Trump speaks during a Naturalization Ceremony at the National Archives building in Washington, DC on December 15, 2023. Melania Trump made a rare public appearance on Friday to deliver a speech at the naturalization ceremony as 25 immigrants were sworn in as US citizens. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)
Former US First Lady Melania Trump speaks during a Naturalization Ceremony at the National Archives building in Washington, DC on December 15, 2023. Melania Trump made a rare public appearance on Friday to deliver a speech at the naturalization ceremony as 25 immigrants were sworn in as US citizens. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)(AFP)

Melania Trump addresses new immigrants

Since the Trump presidency, Melania has mostly kept away from the limelight. This public appearance comes a month after the ex-FLOTUS attended the memorial service of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta. During the event, she addressed the new US citizens, saying, “Becoming an American citizen comes with responsibility. It means actively participating in the democratic process and guarding our freedom. It also means leading by example and contributing to our society.”

She added, “It is a life-altering experience that takes time, determination and sometimes even tremendous strength. You are now a part of a nation with a rich history of progress, innovation and resilience.” Moreover, she explained her own struggles and expressed gratitude for the lessons she learned over time. “My personal experience of traversing the challenges of immigration process open my eyes to the harsh reality that people face, including you to try to become U.S. Citizens,” Melania said.

Ex-First Lady recalls her experience

Melania also recalled her journey to becoming a US citizen and said, “Patience and preservence became my constant companions.” She continued, “For me reaching the milestone marked the sunrise of certainty.” “At that exact moment, I forever discarded the layer of burden connected whether I would be able to live in the United States. I hope you have similar feelings of comfort right now,” she added as per Daily Mail.

