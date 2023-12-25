Donald Trump's ‘toe pads’ draws hilarious reactions from netizens

After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' alleged heeled boots, ex-President Donald Trump's “toe pads” took social media by storm. In the viral photos, Trump can be seen standing on two rectangular pads during a speech at Mar-a-Lago. Following this discovery, netizens erupted on social media with curiosity, leaving hilarious comments. An X, formerly Twitter user, shared the picture along with the caption, “What is Trump standing on here? How often does he use these?” Donald Trump's 'toe pads' went viral on social media(X, formerly Twitter)

Trump's ‘toe pads’ takes internet by storm

Social media users left hilarious responses after photos of Trump's toe pads went viral. One user wrote on X, “Are these toe pads to prevent Trump leaning forward in his videos?” To this, many users shared their views, with one suggesting, “That would be a spare sandbag from the production crew. Normally used on light stands or other grip. Not the same one, but similar.”

Meanwhile, another user said, “To counter balance the 3-inch rear lifts in his shoes as he can no longer stabilize his bulbous weight upright on his own.” One more said, “I’ve heard them referred to as “stance blocks”. They keep you off your toes and help with posture.” Yet another user said, “Def stage bags for lighting. Keeps him from rocking like a chair while he rambles lol.”

Many left brutal comments in light of Trump's fraud case. One user said, “Lying from the comfort of his own home is how he raises money for his legal defense.” Another said, “So he won't lean forward in his heel lifts. It's ridiculous. He's ridculous.”