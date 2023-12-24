Year Ender 2023: Taylor Swift's most epic moments this year

2023 has been a year of achievements for Taylor Swift. Be it her whirlwind romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce or being named TIME magazine's Person of The Year, the Midnights singer made headlines after headlines this year. With New Year's Eve right around the corner, here's a look back at Swift's most epic moments this year: Taylor Swift emerged as 2023's one of the most successful artists

Spotify's Global Top Artist

The 34-year-old pop star was crowned Spotify's Global Top Artist in November. Swift reigned across charts as the platforms's most streamed artist of 2023. Soon after the Spotify Wrapped Results emerged, the Cruel Summer hitmaker took to social media to express her shock and delight at the same time.

“Um ok this is unreal?? I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me. We’ve seriously had THE MOST fun this year out there on tour and now this. Are you serious,” She wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

TIME's Person of the Year

Adding to her list of achievements this year, TIME magazine named the Blank Space singer the Person of the Year for 2023 in early December. Swift was nominated for the prestigious title alongside famous world leaders like Chinese President Xi Jinping and King Charles III. Following her victory, she told the magazine, “This is the proudest and happiest I’ve ever felt, and the most creatively fulfilled and free I’ve ever been.”

Billionaire status

Swift hit the billionaire status back in October, thanks to her widely successful Eras Tour shows and its namesake concert film. Her net worth is estimated to be a staggering $1.1 billion. The Evermore singer is one of the only few artists to build a billion-dollar empire solely from her musical career. Swift's multiple sold-out shows and her record-breaking Eras Tour film helped her amass fortunes.

Relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Apart from her success career-wise, 2023 has been a big year for Swift on a more personal note as well. One of the most talked-about topics this year has been the Karma singer's fairly public relationship with Kelce. Although they were first believed to be together after Swift was spotted at a Kansas City Games cheering for Kelce alongside his mother, Donna, they had already been dating for quite some time.

However, during her TIME magazine interview, she set the record straight, saying, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

Eras Tour film's box office success

Back in November, Swift's concert film Eras Tour emerged as 2023's 19th most successful movie. On November 26, the film raked in $250 million in box office globally. The film collected $100 million in advance ticket sales alone. Following the film's unprecedented success, it ranked as the highest-grossing concert film in history. To further the film's success, Swift made the Eras Tour movie available for streaming for fans to watch from the comfort of their homes. According to various media outlets, the availability of her film for streaming is expected to make Swift a lot richer.