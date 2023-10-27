Taylor Swift is a billionaire! Singer's net worth reaches $1.1B amid Eras Tour

Pop music sensation Taylor Swift is now officially a billionaire as her net worth reaches $1.1 billion. The ‘Cruel Summer’ singer raked in millions with her Eras Tour and its namesake film which recently debuted at the box office. The film has so far grossed over $130 million worldwide and cashed in over $80 million in advanced sales. According to Bloomberg News Analysis, her 146-date worldwide tour majorly contributed to her fortune. The United States leg of the Eras Tour alone added $4.3 billion to the country's gross domestic product. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 11: Taylor Swift attends the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Adding to her list of success, Swift released her re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor's Version) on Friday. Ahead of the release, the streams for her 2014 album 1989 doubled after she made the announcement during one of her shows at the Eras Tour. The Eras Tour is expected to gross $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone as per CNN. Moreover, the overall world tour is expected to generate a whopping $4.1 billion, which would result in the singer making the biggest profit ever from a single tour in history, as per the Washington Post.

According to the outlet, the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ singer is one of the only few artists to amass a massive fortune and build a billion-dollar empire solely from her music and performance. Additionally, the ‘Cardigan’ singer has an impressive real estate portfolio of over $80 million in assets. Apart from her billionaire status, Swift has been making buzz on the internet lately due to her relationship with Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce. The duo have been the talk of the town, for Swifties and NFL fans alike. Notably, her recent album 1989 (Taylor's Version) has been trending nonstop across various social media platforms ever since its release.