Football fans upset with Taylor Swift for supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce's team, her reaction is mind-blowing

Taylor Swift was in attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots game on December 17. The Midnights singer arrived at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is the Chiefs tight end. However, not everyone in the crowd was too happy about Swift, who has performed multiple sold-out shows at the Gillette stadium. While several videos show the singer enthusiastically cheering for Kelce, one clip depicts the hate she received from football fans. Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts(X)

Crowd boos at Taylor Swift during Chiefs game

A video clip from the Chiefs vs. Patriots game on Sunday shows Swift appearing on the 22,000-sq-foot screen Jumbotron along with one of her previous quotes that read, “Gillette Stadium is the most joyful place on earth.”

Contrary to her message, the Evermore singer was aggressively booed by the crowd as she appeared on the screen. The 34-year-old singer was seated in the VIP section alongside her father Scott Swift and Brittany Mahomes.

Despite the hate, Swift remained calm and rested her chin on her hands. The singer even blew the haters an air kiss in response to the boos. She then turned to Mahomes and shrugged. The Shake It Off singer's fans defended her on social media after the clip went viral.

One of the Swifties shared the clip with the caption, “They are BOOING HER?! Swiftie's get in the car it's combat time.” Replying to the X, formerly Twitter thread, another fan wrote, “No fr this is such a weird take I physically cannot process the behaviour.”

‘Dads, Brads, and Chads’ - Taylor Swift

During her TIME Person of the Year interview, Swift acknowledged the hate she often receives from football fans who aren't particularly fond of her being in attendance during the game. However, she expressed that she doesn't care about the negativity and will continue supporting her boyfriend during his games.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” Swift explained. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads,” she added.