Scott Swift seen cheering on Travis Kelce at Chiefs game with daughter Taylor: Watch

Taylor Swift and her father, Scott, headed to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the New England Patriots. The Cruel Summer singer was joined by friends Brittany Mahomes and Ashley Avignone in the stands. This is in response to a report that suggested Taylor would have an engagement ring on her finger by the time she performs on her Eras tour’s Tokyo leg on February 7, 2024. Taylor Swift at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts(X)

Taylor Swift and Dad bond with Chiefs' Kelce in Foxborough

It appears that Taylor Swift's father, Scott, has become a newfound fan of Travis Kelce, often crossing paths and inviting the NFL star over. This also marks the first time the singer's father has been seen in the stands since their relationship began.

Exclusive photos from Page Six capture Taylor Swift embracing her inner cheerleader!

Dressed in a cozy white beanie adorned with a Chiefs-red stripe, Swift looked effortlessly chic even in the chilly stadium. A Chiefs crewneck sweater, paired with sleek black tights, completed her game-day outfit. But the real heartwarming moment came when Swift was spotted sending a sweet kiss to Kelce amidst the cheering crowd. But it wasn't just love on the stands; Taylor's father, Scott Swift, was also seen excitedly cheering the Chiefs, proving that this is a family affair.

Wedding bells for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce?

The magazine disclosed on December 16 that Taylor's NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, had asked Scott Swift, the singer's father, for permission to pop the question. Furthermore, there's an excellent possibility the pair will spend the holidays together. A source close to the Chief’s tight end said “Scott has been asked for his blessing and has wholeheartedly given it, and Travis has been talking to friends about a ring.”

Though NFL duties kept Travis Kelce from celebrating Taylor Swift's birthday in New York, whispers of a grand bash he's planning for her haven't faded. Could this rumored ‘big party’ finally happen soon? Some even speculate it might be the setting for a spectacular proposal.