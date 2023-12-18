Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny call It quits after dating for one year: Report

Supermodel Kendall Jenner and Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny have reportedly called it quits after a whirlwind romance that kept fans intrigued for nearly a year. The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in February, were spotted at high-profile events like basketball games, Ad campaigns, fashion shows, and music festivals, often packing on the PDA and setting social media ablaze. But according to people close to the couple, their contrasting lifestyles and hectic schedules were the main causes of their breakup. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at Sherman Oaks. (Image Credit: BACKGRID)

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny break up

As per an insider who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, “The two have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them.” They further added, “They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go.”

The Puerto Rican sensation, aged 29, and the 28-year-old supermodel were recently seen at the Saturday Night Live afterparty in October. The couple looked extremely cozy and were enjoying themselves, as Bad Bunny slipped into the shoes of the host and musical guest on the show.

The couple, whose dating rumor started kicking off after they were spotted on a double date with Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, “have crazy busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”However, neither the recording artist nor the Kardashians star has responded to any of such reports as of yet.

Kendall Jenner’s cryptic note before breaking up with Bad Bunny

In mid-November, Kendall Jenner shared a cryptic note on social media, hinting towards a potential breakup with the star. On her Instagram, the 28-year-old posted a gorgeous sunset photo. With an orangish-yellow sky and lush green surroundings, Kendall shared a brief message: “What’s meant for me, will simply find me”.

The couple, who were frequently referred to as a "hush-hush" pair, preferred to keep their relationship very private and hardly discussed. In October, Bad Bunny revealed to Vanity Fair that “They don’t know how you feel, they don’t know how you live, they don’t know anything, and I really don’t want them to know.”