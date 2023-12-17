Azealia Banks calls Kanye West ‘fat smelly loser’ defending Nicki Minaj in style

Azealia Banks threw shade at Kanye West over remarks aimed at Nicki Minaj's recent musical release. In recent days, the Gold Digger singer and Trinidadian-born rapper have been involved in an online feud. Nicki Minaj declined Kanye West's suggestion to clear her verse in the album Vultures featuring Ty Dolla Sign. During the listening party of Vultures held in Las Vegas, the 46-year-old American rapper ranted out his frustration and made ‘certain’ remarks against Nicki Minaj’s career. Azealia Banks was previously accused of racism against One Direction’s Zayn Malik.(Shutterstock)

Azealia Banks steps up to defend Nicki Minaj after Kanye West slammed her

After Nicki decided not to clear her verse on New Body, stating 'That train has left the station,' Kanye West ranted out his frustration at a Vegas listening party. In a viral video, the artist was seen screaming “I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster’. I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is. But we going to get this or we just ain’t going to push it.”

Now, following Kanye West's recent criticism of Nicki Minaj's new album, Pink Friday 2, singer Azealia Banks jumped to her defense. Banks slammed West for "trying to steal the spotlight" from Minaj's release, accusing him of self-serving actions that disrespect another artist's moment. She said “Okay. Now I’m really pissed the f–k off. Regardless of how I feel about PF2, did fat smelly loser Kanye West really just try step all over Nicki’s release? Did I hear correctly when he tried to take credit for supporting her career ?????”

Throwing shade straight at Ye’s career the Fierce singer said “Did he forget that Lil Wayne and young money supported her, believed in her, and shared their money time, and resources with her to launch a female rapper to international icon status? Has Kanye ever successfully launched any artist he hasn’t sabotaged out of jealousy?”

Kanye West Vs Nicki Minaj

“Hi, it’s ye, May I Call you about clearing new body on the album,” Kanye West recently posted a screenshot indicating the planned release date for his album Vultures. The picture displayed a one-sided conversation directed towards the Queen of Barbz, who promptly declined his proposal during a live stream.Fans were highly disappointed due to the delayed launch of the much-anticipated album, marking Ye's comeback in the music scene after facing multiple career setbacks due to his antisemitic remarks.