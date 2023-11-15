Kendall Jenner's social media post raises eyebrows, fuels split talk with Bad Bunny

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny parting ways? Kendall is certainly turning heads with her trench coat look, while strolling her Doberman in Beverly Hills. Nevertheless, she later posted cryptic message on her social media, leading fans to wonder if the couple has decided to part ways. Kendall Jenner attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.(Getty Images via AFP)

Cryptic message from Kendall Jenner sparks rumors of a breakup with Bad Bunny

On November 14, Kendall took to her Instagram to share a beautiful sunset picture. Against the backdrop of an orangish-yellow sunset and amidst the lush green ambiance of the valley, the 28-year-old shared a small note. Kendall wrote “what’s meant for me, will simply find me”. Although it sounds simple and clear, fans think it is more than that.

A fan wrote ““Damn bro, who hurt you!!!”, others said “Sounds like a break up post,”, You’ll don’t remember her video where she said “I don’t chase I attract , what’s meant for me will simply find me “, “She and Badbunny just break up!”.

Kendall didn't say a word more, but soon enough fans began to speculate on the meaning of the single photo. Bad Bunny, 29, and Kendall have been dating since around February. Images obtained by TMZ claim that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were last spotted together at brunch in Beverly Hills on October 29.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship timeline

Kendall and Bad Bunny made headlines when they were seen together for the first time on a double date with the model's close friends Hailey and Justin Bieber in February 2023. Following multiple spotting and appearing for photoshoots together, Jenner publicly flaunter her support for her speculated beau, Bad Bunny, as he headlined the first weekend at Coachella. However, in a Vanity Fair cover interview, Bad Bunny denied to provide specifics about his personal life, when asked about Kendall. Prior to Bad Bunny, the model dated NBA player Devin Booker, the duo parted ways in November 2022 after dating for two years.