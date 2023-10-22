News / Entertainment / Pedro Pascal joins Bad Bunny on SNL, fans say ‘never seen a sexier pairing’

Pedro Pascal joins Bad Bunny on SNL, fans say ‘never seen a sexier pairing’

By Jahanvi Sharma
Oct 22, 2023 03:55 PM IST

Pedro Pascal joined Bad Bunny on the SNL stage yesterday, and fans can't help but be in awe of the pairing. Read more about the show below.

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny made his debut on Saturday Night Live on October 21, 2023, and joining him on stage was Pedro Pascal.

The Chilean-American actor was there to help the non-Spanish-speaking members of the audience.
The ‘Neverita’ singer was welcomed with resounding cheers as he stepped onto the iconic stage and explained why people were surprised when he was announced as the next host.

"People are wondering if I can host this show because English is not my first language," he began. "I don't know if they know this, but I do whatever I want!"

"Yeah, so I can host this show in English. I can order McDonald's in English. I can have sex in English," he continued. "But I prefer sex in Spanish because it's just better. I just prefer Spanish, you know?"

With that, he began speaking his monologue in Spanish-- only for the show to subtitle it as “Speaking in Non-English.”

"Whoa, whoa, whoa. Not again, please. Not again. Excuse me. Can we change that? Can we do it right?"asked the singer as the subtitle changed to “Speaking a sexier language.”

"You know what, I don't trust this thing. So I want to bring up my friend to help, Pedro," he said, welcoming Pedro Pascal alongside him on the stage to help him translate.

Then, he asked Pedro, who hosted the show last season to share some advice for his monologue.

"When you're doing a monologue, I find it's always charming when you make a self-deprecating joke," said Pedro.

"OK, it's like you make a joke about a part of your body or your face that's unflattering," he said, explaining it better for a confused Bad Bunny.

“But I don't have any,” replied the 29-year-old rapper.

"Totally. Me either," Pedro shot back. "You know what else works? Audiences love it when you show an embarrassing photo of yourself."

Here, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio aka Bad Bunny said he could make that happen and showed a photograph of him entirely naked covered only by a strategically placed towel.

“I'm sorry. How is that embarrassing?” asked the Game of Thrones star.

"Because I forgot to put on clothes!" Bad Bunny replied with a laugh.

It wasn't only Pedro who made a surprise appearance during the rapper's debut. Mick Jagger made a cameo during a sketch along with Lady Gaga stopping by to introduce the singer's first performance of the day.

The camaraderie between the two was loved and appreciated by people in the audience and online.

"Pedro Pascal just joined Bad Bunny on the SNL stage to help translate his monologue, and I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a sexier pairing tbh," wrote a user on X.

"just thinking about pedro pascal introducing bad bunny on snl" added another.

