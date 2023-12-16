Jessica Chastain recalls ‘sweetest' gift from Taylor Swift: ‘a breakup playlist’

In her recent appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, actress Jessica Chastain revealed the sweetest gift she has received from America's favourite pop star, Taylor Swift. The actress revealed that Taylor had sent her a break-up playlist after they met each other for the first time at the 2011 Met Gala.

“We were both sitting next to each other … and she was so sweet,” said Jessica, 46, to Jimmy, explaining that it was her debut at the annual fashion event.

“I just went through a break-up and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together — it was such a fun night,” she continued.

“And then the next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift’ or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album,” continued Chastain, before adding that she discovered Taylor, "had made me a break-up playlist that she sent me! Isn't that the sweetest thing?”

“What are you kidding me? That’s unbelievable!” Jimmy, 49, responded.

“I know! And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement,” added the actress. “And she had, like, curated all these break-up songs to send me to help me get through my break-up.”

Though Jessica did not detail as to who the breakup was, she went on to meet her future husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo next year in 2012 and has been married to him since 2017.

Jimmy also shared a photo of the actress when she recently attended Taylor's Eras Tour concert in Mexico and visited Taylor backstage.

“I was in Mexico City and she was touring there and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to Taylor’s concert,’ ” she explained of the photo.

“This is my assistant Ali and she is like, obsessed with Taylor Swift and it was like the best day of her life. And I met Taylor, she’s actually really sweet," she added.