Taylor Swift delights fans with live and remixed version of ‘Cruel Summer’: ‘One of my favorite things you’ve done’

Taylor Swift has released two fresh renditions of her chart-topping hit 'Cruel Summer' for her fans. “One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported ‘Cruel Summer’ SO much" : Taylor Swift(Instagram/Taylor Swift)

The 33-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday night, along with a photo of her performing the song on her Eras Tour.

She thanked her fans for their amazing support of 'Cruel Summer,' which was featured on her 2019 album Lover and became her longest-running No. 1 on Billboard for eight weeks on Oct. 7.

The Grammy award winner wrote in her Instagram post, “What a truly mind blowing thing you’ve turned The Eras Tour Concert Film into. I’ve been watching videos of you guys in the theaters dancing and prancing and recreating choreography, creating inside jokes, casting spells, getting engaged, and just generally creating the exact type of joyful chaos we’re known for 😇.”

“One of my favorite things you’ve done was when you supported ‘Cruel Summer’ SO much, I ended up starting The Eras Tour show with it. For old times sake, I’m releasing the live audio from the tour so we can all shriek it in the comfort of our homes and cars PLUS a brand new remix by @lpgiobbi 😜 Thank you, so much, forever, wow, just thank you!!!”

The new versions of 'Cruel Summer' are available to stream and download now. They come before the launch of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), her fourth re-recorded album, on Oct. 27. The album will include five additional songs that she revealed after challenging her fans to solve a word puzzle on Google.

Google posted a video on X (formerly known as Twitter), showing the four song titles that the fans unlocked. They are- 'Is It Over Now?' 'Now That We Don’t Talk,' 'Say Don’t Go' and 'Suburban Legends.”

The video said, “Oh look, you did it. You unlocked the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Vault and now I am so excited to share the new vault tracks with you,”

“Can’t wait for you to hear them,” it added.

Swift also celebrated the release of her Eras Tour concert film last week and attended the premiere. The film, directed by documentary filmmaker Sam Wrench, is a huge success at the box office.

According to AMC Theatres, the film distributor, the movie made $92.8 million in ticket sales in its first three days and Thursday night previews. It is the fifth-biggest opening of any movie this year.

The film is playing in 3,855 cinemas across the country and has an average of $24,073 per screen. It earned $37.5 million on Friday, $32 million on Saturday and $23.2 on Sunday.

The movie is also No. 1 at the box office in several countries, including the U.S., Canada, UK, Mexico, Australia, Germany and the Philippines, AMC Theatres said.

Swift announced the U.S. premiere of the film by saying, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far,”

“I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon.”