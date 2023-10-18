‘Things are getting serious’ Taylor Swift allegedly buys a suite at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2023 season

In the midst of their whirlwind romance, Taylor Swift and Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have continued to capture headlines. The couple, who made their relationship public with a public display of affection at a recent "Saturday Night Live" afterparty, seems to be taking their relationship to new heights. Speculations arose when Swift was seen supporting Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium, sitting next to Kelce’s mother during the Chiefs’ recent game against the Denver Broncos. Taylor Swift's support at Chiefs' games has fans excited as rumours circulate about her buying a suite at Arrowhead Stadium.(killatrav/Instagram, photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

According to an anonymous tip from gossip site Deuxmoi, it appears that Swift has taken her fandom to the next level by allegedly purchasing her own suite at Arrowhead Stadium for the remainder of the 2023 season. The rumours have sent fans into a frenzy, with many expressing excitement over the prospect of seeing Swift at more games.

“Word on the street is that Taylor bought a box at Arrowhead for the rest of the season. Things are getting serious,” stated the source.

Swift’s support seems to have a positive impact on Kelce’s performance, as he had his best game of the year during the last match she attended, finishing with nine catches for 124 yards in the Chiefs’ 19-8 victory over the Denver Broncos.

In addition to her newfound presence at football games, Swift has also been making waves in the entertainment industry. Her concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” has shattered records, raking in an astounding $96 million in its opening weekend in the United States and Canada. AMC, the distributor of the film, has labelled it the highest-grossing concert film domestically for an opening weekend.

“Eras” has not only dominated the domestic box office but also made an impressive $32 million in international sales, reaching the number one spot in several countries including the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia, Germany, and the Philippines. The film’s continued success is anticipated as it prepares for release in Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong on November 3rd.