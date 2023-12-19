How Taylor Swift's rare carat opal ring tells a ‘sentimental’ connection to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, queen of cryptic lyrics and hidden messages, has done it again. This time, her clever storytelling isn't via a song, but her finger. Adorning her hand at a recent birthday bash was a dazzling ring, unlike anything she's worn before. The Cruel Summer singer stepped out on the NYC street flaunting a giant pear-shaped opal ring. But, it wasn’t just a ring that she wore randomly on her special day. What truly sent fans into a frenzy was the sentimental connection it hinted at in connection with her beau Travis Kelce. Taylor Swift(Instagram)

Also read: Taylor Swift fumes and curses after beau Travis Kelce gets shoved during Chiefs vs. Patriots game: Watch

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Taylor Swift's rare opal ring ties Taylor and Travis together

The focus is on two specific birthstones, Opal associated with Travis Kelce and, and topaz associated with Taylor Swift. Although the NFL star himself wasn’t present at the NYC night, when her sweetheart stepped out to party with besties Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and more, fans believe that Travis has sent a very special gift to her and yes it is bejeweled.

Taylor Swift posted pictures from the celebration, and the artist can be seen sporting a large opal ring in the shape of a pear. A halo of smaller stones, probably London blue topazes, surrounds the opal, according to observations made by Karly Bulinski, a gemologist at Rare Carat who spoke to Page Six. As per her, “Opal is said to represent hope and purity,” while “Blue topaz help channel your inner wisdom.”

The birthstones have a "very sentimental" sparkler, which the gemologists believe is a symbolic reference to their connection. What adds to the intrigue is that the Lover singer was seen flaunting her ring to her friends Miles and Keleigh Teller which means there is something very special and rare about the ornament.

Opals have long been seen to symbolize transition, hope, and purity. This could be taken as a subtle hint about the couple's blossoming romance. Not to mention the topaz, which is renowned for its serene and insightful energy and maybe Taylor Swift's way of supporting Kelce's booming career.

Cost of Taylor Swift’s opal ring

The gem expert estimates that Swift's ring's opal may weigh up to 20 carats, which would put the price close to $10,000. However diamond expert Muke Fried believes “The center stone on Taylor’s ring is massive and looks to be 15 carats. A high-quality opal of that size is incredibly rare, but not nearly as expensive as a diamond would be. I’d estimate it at around $175,000, if not more."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift engagement rumor

There are rumors that Taylor and Travis will soon be engaged. Numerous media outlets speculated that the tight end for the Chiefs visited Taylor's father to get his blessing.