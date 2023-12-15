Watch Taylor Swift celebrate Birthday with Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid & More; ‘squad goal achieved’

close_game
ByAditi Srivastava
Dec 15, 2023 05:52 AM IST

Taylor Swift's 34th birthday celebration sparkled with A-list guests, exclusive party moments, and heartfelt Instagram notes. Travis Kelce absent.

Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in style, starting with an early celebration alongside her close friend Selena Gomez and concluding the night with her A-list friends. The internet is abuzz with glimpses from the exclusive party. Taylor shared insights into the celebration on social media, and notably, Travis Kelce couldn't join owing to his prior football commitments.

Taylor Swift Birthday(Instagram)
Taylor Swift's Birthday party glitters with A-list guests

The NYC night looked no less than a glamorous red carpet moment as celebrities like Antoni Porowski, Gracie Abrams, Zoë Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Alana Haim, Gigi Hadid, Este Haim, Jack Antonoff, Blake Lively, and others attended Taylor Swift's bash, where her longtime pal Abigail Anderson also joined in.

‘Can’t believe this year..’ Taylor Swift pens down a heartfelt birthday note with intimate party pictures

Taking to her Instagram ID, the Cruel Summer singer wrote "Can’t believe this year… actually… happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday.” This year brought unexpected beauty to Taylor's life. Not only did the Eras Tour set numerous records, including a groundbreaking theatrical film, but she also found love anew with her beau, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift’s birthday celebration pics

This photo shows Taylor enjoying wildly as a bunch of friends, including Lively, Kravitz, Antoni Porowski, and Abigail Anderson, surprised her with a birthday cake. The internet is in awe of the picture. The cake carries ‘Birthday girl of the year.’

Taylor Swift hugs Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid

In other picture, the singer can be seen hugging homie Blake Lively and best friend Gigi Hadid.

Taylor Swift goes candid with Sabrina Carpenter

She captured a moment while Jack Antonoff and her stood back to back, each clutching an espresso martini, in another picture. Notably, Travis Kelce, her boyfriend, was not present for her birthday celebration. Instead, the two decided to throw an early birthday celebration for her on Sunday during a holiday party in Kansas City with pals.

