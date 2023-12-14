Taylor Swift gets unexpected Birthday surprise from paparazzi as she steps out with Blake Lively and friends: Watch

Taylor Swift, birthday girl and pop icon, wasn't just greeted by the usual paparazzi camera flashes and and excited shouts. Instead, amidst all the excitement, the paparazzi themselves broke into a chorus of Happy Birthday, adding a unique touch to her special night. Taylor Swift is celebrating her 34th birthday in style, and it seems the singer is truly having a great time. The music world is rejoicing, and even the New York paparazzi are thrilled to capture the high-end fashion statements being dropped by the diva. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift hits the New York Street in style with Blake Lively

After enjoying an early birthday celebration with singer and actress Selena Gomez, Taylor was spotted partying with another close friend and homie Blake Lively. The duo, along with their circle of friends, was photographed stepping out of a luxurious sedan. Dressed elegantly, everyone exuded an air of sophistication.

As the Cruel Summer singer attempted to dodge through the flashbulbs and cheers from photographers, an unexpected serenade caught Taylor by surprise, instantly turning her worries into a pleasant smile. Seldom do we see such a thoughtful action from the paparazzi, joining together to sing Happy Birthday.

Taylor looked stunning in a black mini dress adorned with celestial detailing, complemented by a furry ensemble and pointed black high heels. Meanwhile, Blake Lively looked exceptionally beautiful in a flowing midnight black dress. The duo gracefully held hands as they made their way to the diner.

Taylor Swift celebrates her 34th Birthday without beau Travis Kelce

Amidst numerous speculations and rumors about the NFL star making a trip to New York for Taylor's birthday celebration, a close source revealed that it won't be happening due to Kelce's prior football commitments. The source added that the couple was already aware of the scheduling conflict, prompting them to celebrate a pre-birthday during Taylor's time in Kansas City.