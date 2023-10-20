Taylor Swift steps out for a girls night out with Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz. See pics

Taylor Swift is having a girl's night out! According to a new report by People, the 33-year-old singer was seen with Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz in West Hollywood on Thursday. In recent weeks, Taylor's romance with Travis Kelce has caught media frenzy, as pictures of them spotted together for the first time in NYC emerged a few days ago. (Also read: Christopher Nolan praises Taylor Swift, says Hollywood studios missed out on her The Eras Tour film) New pictures of Taylor Swift with Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz are going viral on social media.

Taylor with Selena and Zoë

Now, Taylor Swift was spotted by paparazzi as she walked along with close friends Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz as they visited Sushi Park in West Hollywood on Thursday. Taylor opted for a white sheer top over a black tank and was seen smiling. Meanwhile, Selena looked chic in a pair of blue jeans, with a black top. Zoë chose a black jacket.

Taylor Swift and Selena have remained strong friends since several years. Both of them first met in 2008 when they dated Joe Jonas and his brother Nick Jonas respectively. In 2017, Selena revealed in an interview with KISS FM UK, "We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical. It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots. And I was definitely up-and-coming, and we just clicked. It was the best thing we got out of those relationships."

More details

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner were spotted hanging out together in New York City weeks after the latter announced her split from Joe Jonas. For the unversed, Joe and Taylor dated in 2008. He broke up with her over a phone call and she is said to have written the song Mr Perfectly Fine about him.

On the other hand, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are going strong together with the latest report pointing that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end bought a $6 million mansion in Kansas City for more privacy with the pop singer.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON