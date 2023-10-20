Christopher Nolan praises Taylor Swift, says Hollywood studios missed out on her The Eras Tour film

Christopher Nolan on Taylor Swift film

He said, “Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios, it’s being distributed by a theater owner, AMC, and it’s going to make an enormous amount of money.” “And this is the thing, this is a format, this is a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences, that’s incredibly valuable. And if they don’t want it, somebody else will. So that’s just the truth of it," he added.

Nolan was speaking with his wife and Oppenheimer producer Emma Thomas. “Any time a film succeeds that isn’t expected to succeed, it’s an encouraging thing for Hollywood … It’s encouraging for filmmakers,” Nolan added when asked about the success of Oppenheimer. “There’s always the tension in Hollywood between the familiar and what is predicted to make money, and that’s the meat and potatoes of how the studios stay in business, but there’s always this desire [among] audiences for something new, something fresh,” he also added. “That tension, that reality … between commerce and art, that formula never changes in Hollywood, because it’s just a reality of the industrial process. Films are very expensive to make,” he asserted.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's film hauled over $126 million around the world last week as per a report of Reuters. The turnout is seen as a major move which revived the theatres which suffered during the Hollywood strike. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is expected to surpass the numbers minted by Justin Bieber's 2011 release Never Say Never. "This is a superstar debut. It was a party in a movie theater," Jeff Bock, senior box office analyst at Exhibitor Relations Co., said about the film.

The concert film will release in many more countries worldwide in November, including South Korea, Brazil and India.

