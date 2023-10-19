It's Taylor Swift vs Martin Scorsese at US box office this weekend, Eras Tour likely to beat Killers of the Flowers Moon

Eras vs Killers

After an unprecedented opening of $92.8 million at the North American box office last weekend, Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert film of all time. While it's likely to see a drastic drop on its second weekend, it's estimated to still rake in somewhere between $30 million and $40 million, as reported by Variety.

Now, this is still about $10 million more than Killers of the Flower Moon, which is likely to earn between $20 million and #30 million during its opening weekend at the North American box office.

Scorsese vs Swift

Killers of the Flower Moon is a star-studded affair, because not only it's directed by Scorsese, but also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro among other Hollywood biggies. However, the actors haven't been able to promote the film much, owing to the Hollywood actors' strike that came to a halt very recently. Also, Scorsese's new movie is one of his darker films, and also one of the longest ones at 3.5 hours. It is also scheduled for a digital premiere soon, on Apple TV+.

The Eras Tour isn't short either, standing at 2 hours and 49 minutes. But its release strategy is such that it's not playing in cinemas on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, limiting its run to only the latter half of the week and the weekend. However, that hasn't stopped the Swifties from flocking to the theatres, as proven by the generous opening.

