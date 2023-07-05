Killers of the Flower Moon trailer: Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert de Niro take us to 1920s America

About the plot

The official synopsis of Killers of the Flower Moon reads, “At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder.”

The epic western crime saga also has a romance between Leonardo and Lily's characters at the heart of the story. While Leonardo is a white man who asks Lily, at the start of the trailer, what the colour of her skin is, Lily who plays a Native American, responds, “My colour.” The telling opening scene of the trailer sets the tone for a layered period drama with racial politics, history, romance, rebellion and betrayal as its themes.

The screenplay of Killers of the Flower Moon is co-written by Martin and Eric Roth, and is based on David Grann’s 2017 bestselling book. The film will release in US cinemas on October 20, before a wider release later on Apple TV+.

About Martin's collaboration with Leonardo

Martin's maiden collaboration with Leonardo was yet another period drama, Gangs of New York (2002), co-starring Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz. They next collaborated on The Aviator (2004), another period film, also starring Cate Blanchett. Their next together was The Departed (2006), a crime thriller also starring Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and Mark Wahlberg. Next was Shutter Island (2010), with Mark Ruffalo and Ben Kingsley. And their last release was The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), the black comedy crime drama also starring Margot Robbie and Jonah Hill.

About Martin's collaboration with Robert de Niro

Martin and Robert first collaborated for Mean Streets (1973). They followed it up with Taxi Driver (1976), a neo-noir psychological crime thriller also starring Jodie Foster. They switched gears with New York, New York (1977), a romantic musical, before working on the boxing film Raging Bull (1980). They next collaborated for The King of Comedy (1983), a satirical crime drama. Robert next starred in Martin's adaptation of Goodfellas (1990). They next worked on the 1991 psychological thriller Cape Fear, the 1995 adaptation of Casino. Their most recent collaboration was The Irishman (2019) for Netflix, also starring Joe Pesci and Al Pacino.

