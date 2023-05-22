Scorsese's, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ wins a 9 min standing ovation at Cannes. Release date and all you need to know

Leonardo DiCaprio's upcoming film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," is generating immense buzz and anticipation among movie enthusiasts. With its recently unveiled teaser trailer, the Western crime drama has captured the attention of audiences, showcasing the remarkable collaboration between DiCaprio and acclaimed director Martin Scorsese. Here's everything you need to know about this highly anticipated film. A scene from the movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

The True Story Unveiled: Killers of the Flower Moon

Based on the critically acclaimed non-fiction book by David Grann, "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI," the film delves into a chilling true incident from early 20th-century America. Set in 1920s Oklahoma, it unravels the haunting serial murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation tribe, shedding light on the dark history of white genocide against Native people. The investigation of these crimes is led by Texas Ranger Tom White and J. Edgar Hoover, who later became the first director of the FBI.

The Captivating Teaser Trailer

The recently released teaser trailer, which debuted at CinemaCon, provides a tantalizing glimpse into the world of "Killers of the Flower Moon." It showcases the devastating murders through the lens of an "improbable romance" between Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Ernest Burkhart, and Lily Gladstone's Mollie Kyle, a member of the Osage Nation. The trailer offers a visually stunning depiction of the oil-rich Osage Nation land and the sinister events that unfold, including gunfights, arson, and chilling acts of violence.

Release Date and Cannes Premiere

Mark your calendars for the release of "Killers of the Flower Moon" in theaters this October. While an exact date has yet to be announced, reports suggest that the film will hit the big screen on October 6th. The movie's world premiere is set to take place at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023 on 20 May, where it will be screened in the out-of-competition section.

With a runtime of 3 hours and 26 minutes, "Killers of the Flower Moon" promises to captivate audiences with its powerful narrative, stellar performances, and breathtaking visuals. As Leonardo DiCaprio himself expressed, it is a project he is proud of, and fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience this epic Western crime drama firsthand.

Stellar Cast and Filmmakers

Led by the dynamic duo of DiCaprio and Gladstone, the film boasts an exceptional ensemble cast. Acting heavyweight Robert De Niro takes on the role of the main antagonist, William Hale, uncle to DiCaprio's character.

Brendan Fraser, fresh off his Academy Award win, delivers another captivating performance in a prominent role. The film also features talented actors such as Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, Tantoo Cardinal, JaNae Collins, and many more.

Under the masterful direction of Martin Scorsese, known for his crime epics, "Killers of the Flower Moon" marks the first time he ventures into the Western genre. Teaming up with DiCaprio for the seventh time and reuniting with De Niro after nearly three decades, Scorsese once again showcases his unparalleled storytelling prowess.