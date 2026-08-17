Amitabh Bachchan rents out three floors in Mumbai's Andheri West to nutrition brand TruNativ for ₹33 lakh a month

Amitabh Bachchan has leased out three floors in Mumbai’s Andheri West to nutrition brand TruNativ F&B Private Limited for a monthly rent of ₹33 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Amitabh Bachchan has leased out three floors in Mumbai’s Andheri West to nutrition brand TruNativ F&B Private Limited for a monthly rent of ₹33 lakh (Photo for representational purposes only)

The lease covers three higher floors of Signature building located on Link Road in Oshiwara, Andheri West, with a combined carpet area of around 8,428 sq ft. The five-year lease commenced on August 15, 2026, the documents showed.

The rental rate works out to around ₹392 per sq ft a month based on the carpet area. The total rental outgo over the five-year lease period is estimated at ₹21.88 crore, according to the leave and licence agreement registered on August 7, 2026.

The lease includes the exclusive right to park nine vehicles in the designated parking spaces of the building, the document showed.

TruNativ has paid a security deposit of ₹1.98 crore, while the agreement provides for a 5% annual escalation in rent, the document showed.

The latest transaction adds to Bachchan’s commercial real estate portfolio in Mumbai.

The Bollywood actor and TruNativ could not be reached for a comment.

In 2023, he leased four office units in Mumbai’s Lotus Signature building to Warner Music Pvt Ltd for ₹17.30 lakh a month. The lease commenced in March 2024 and included 12 dedicated parking spaces.

Bachchan’s growing real estate footprint in Ayodhya Bachchan has also expanded his real estate investments beyond Mumbai, particularly in Ayodhya, which has emerged as a major religious tourism and investment destination.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's late-night call for a 15,000 sq ft land parcel led to a ₹15 cr Ayodhya deal, recalls Abhinandan Lodha

At the HT Real Estate Summit, Abhinandan Lodha, founder and CMD of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, recalled how Bachchan had personally contacted him about buying land in Ayodhya. Lodha said he received the call around 3 am while he was in Australia.

In March 2026, Bachchan expanded his Ayodhya footprint by purchasing a 2.67-acre land parcel for ₹35 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), the company said on March 6. The purchase marked his third investment in Ayodhya with the developer.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's ₹100 crore Ayodhya bet: A look at the veteran Bollywood star's real estate portfolio