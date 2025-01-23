Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan's real estate investments crossed the 100 crore mark in 2024

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who was recently in the news for selling his luxury duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹83 crore after making an almost 168% profit, has several properties—both residential and commercial—in his portfolio. Mumbai real estate update: Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan have acquired properties worth over ₹ 100 crore and measuring 27,000 sq ft over the last one year, according to data accessed by SquareYards(HT Files)

In fact, according to data accessed by SquareYards, he and his son Abhishek Bachchan have acquired properties worth over ₹100 crore and measuring 27,000 sq ft over the last year.

The Shehenshah of Bollywood’s recent transaction, registered in January 2025, marks a significant capital gain as he had initially purchased the property for ₹31 crore in April 2021.

The property incurred a stamp duty payment of ₹4.98 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000. The documents showed that the apartment is spread across 5,185 sq ft of RERA carpet and is located in The Atlantis building.

According to the data, in 2024, Amitabh Bachchan invested over ₹76 crore in the Mumbai real estate market, while Abhishek Bachchan invested over ₹30 crore. The father-son duo invested in the residential and commercial segments throughout 2024.

In June 2024, Abhishek Bachchan was in the news for purchasing six apartments for ₹15.42 crore in the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty in Borivali area of Mumbai, according to the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. According to the records, the Bollywood actor has bought a total of 4,894 sq ft of RERA carpet at a price of ₹31,498 per sq ft.

According to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards, the father-son duo was in the news in October 2024 for purchasing 10 apartments worth ₹24.95 crore in Mumbai's Mulund area. The apartments were purchased in a project named Oberoi Eternia.

Amitabh Bachchan investments in plots in Alibaug and Ayodhya

Apart from the above investments in the Mumbai real estate market, in April 2024, Amitabh Bachchan bought a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug for ₹10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

In January 2024, he bought land from the same developer in Ayodhya in its project, The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave coming up in the temple town. The land measured around 10,000 square feet and was purchased for ₹14.5 crore.