'I want to talk’ star Abhishek Bachchan's real estate investments in 2024 include 12 apartments worth 30 crore

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, whose film ‘I want to talk’ hit the theaters on November 22, has been in the news over the past few months for his real estate purchases. He has bought 12 apartments in Mumbai for around ₹30 crore this year, according to property registration documents. Abhishek Bachchan, whose film ‘I want to talk’ hit the theaters on November 22, has been in the news for the past few months for his real estate purchases.

He recently bought six apartments for around ₹14.77 crore in Mumbai’s Mulund area in a project called Oberoi Eternia by Oberoi Realty. His father Amitabh Bachchan purchased the remaining four apartments worth ₹10.18 crore in the same project, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

Oberoi Realty’s project Eternia offers ready-to-move-in 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments. The 10 apartments (bought by father and son) are spread across 10,216 sq ft and come with 20 car parking spaces, according to the documents.

Eight apartments have a carpet area of 1049 sq ft each and two span 912 sq ft per unit, the documents showed.

Also Read: Why are Bollywood's fathers and sons on a property buying spree in Mumbai?

Abhishek Bachchan's residential portfolio

In May 2024, Abhishek Bachchan purchased six apartments for ₹15.42 crore in the Oberoi Sky City project by Oberoi Realty in Borivali area of Mumbai, according to the property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The Bollywood actor has bought a total of 4,894 sq ft of RERA carpet at a price of ₹31,498 per sq ft, according to the documents.

Also Read: Bachchan father-son buy 10 apartments in Mulund, up their 2024 portfolio to ₹100 crore

The six apartments are on the 57th floor of the high-rise building located along the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali East. These were registered on May 28, 2024 and come with 10 car parkings, according to the documents. Out of the six apartments, two apartments measure 252 sq ft, two are spread across an area of around 1,100 sq ft (carpet) and the remaining two measure 1094 sq ft, the documents showed.

Also Read: From Karishma Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, here’s why Bollywood stars prefer to invest in commercial properties

According to data shared by Square Yards, Abhishek Bachchan and his father Amitabh Bachchan have bought properties over ₹200 crore in the last four years.