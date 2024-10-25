Menu Explore
Bachchan father-son buy 10 apartments in Mulund, up their 2024 realty portfolio to 100 cr

ByAteeq Shaikh
Oct 25, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan buy 10 apartments in Mulund for ₹24.95 crore, boosting their real estate portfolio to over ₹100 crore.

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek have purchased a total of 10 apartments in Oberoi Realty’s Eternia at Mulund West for a sum of 24,94,82,640 or 24.95 crore. The latest investment has upped their 2024 realty portfolio to over 100 crore.

In the last five years, between 2020 and 2024, the father-son duo purchased properties across India worth around 220 crore. During the same period, they exited from a few, including those they had invested in prior to 2020, such as flats in Oberoi 360 West and ancestral property at Gulmohar Park in South Delhi.

Of the 10 Mulund apartments, six have been bought by Abhishek and four by Amitabh Bachchan. Each apartment owned by the Big B measures 1,154.75 square feet; four of Abhishek’s are the same size while the remaining two are smaller configurations of 1,004.05 square feet. The purchases are in Oberoi Eternia’s C Wing on the 20th, 21st and 23rd floors, as shown by the transaction documents available on the proptech platform Square Yards. All these apartments together add up to 11,246.12 square feet and come with 20 car parking slots.

The Bachchan family’s latest bulk purchase was registered on October 9. This is not the first instance of Amitabh Bachchan buying multiple properties in the same project. Earlier this year, he bought three office spaces at Andheri’s Veera Desai Road and another four units in the same building in 2023. Likewise, this May, Abhishek Bachchan had bought six apartments in Oberoi Sky City in Borivali East for 14.52 crore.

Among the multiple real estate investments of the Allahabad-born Amitabh Bachchan is a residential plot in Ayodhya from The House of Abhunandan Lodha for 14.5 crore.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
