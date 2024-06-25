Karishma Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan have all purchased commercial properties to earn high rental yields. The return on investment for an office property often works out to be higher than that of a residential property.



Several Bollywood stars have been in the news in the last few months for either purchasing commercial properties in Mumbai or for leasing them out to earn high rental yields. From Karishma Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan, here’s why Bollywood stars prefer to invest in commercial properties.(KarishmaKapoor/Instagram)

Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and their mother Babita Kapoor had leased a showroom space in Bandra West, Mumbai, for a rent of ₹6 lakh per month to a jewellery brand last year, documents accessed by Propstack had shown. The tenure of the lease is 49 months.

In November last year, Karishma Kapoor had rented out a commercial space spread across an area of 2199 sq ft in Grandbay, Bandra West, for two years to Kongsberg Maritime India Private Limited for ₹5 lakh per month, leave and license documents accessed by Propstack showed.

Last month, Ajay Devgn had leased an office space in Andheri West in Mumbai for a monthly rent of ₹9 lakh for five years, documents accessed by Propstack showed.

Amitabh Bachchan, who purchased four commercial units in Oshiwara for around ₹7 crore each last year had also rented the properties for an annual consideration of ₹2.07 crore.

Other Bollywood stars who have bought commercial properties

Apart from Bachchan, actors Kartik Aryan, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Ali Khan and his wife Kajol have also purchased office spaces in Lotus Signature tower in Andheri West last year.

In April last year, Sonu Nigam had purchased two commercial properties spread across an area of 5547 sq ft in Andheri for ₹11.37 crore, documents shared by Propstack had shown earlier.

