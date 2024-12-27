Year-Ender 2024: Top 5 Bollywood stars who invested in the Mumbai real estate market

Mumbai's real estate market was in the news in 2024 for Bollywood property deals. Several celebrities bought residential and commercial properties for both end-use and investment purposes. Mumbai's real estate market was in the news in 2024 for Bollywood property deals.(HT Files )

Below is the list of five Bollywood stars who invested in the Mumbai real estate market in 2024.

1. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

According to SquareYards data, the Bachchans invested over Rs. 100 crore in real estate in 2024. Their portfolio primarily included Oshiwara and Magathane (Borivali East) properties, comprising both residential and commercial spaces.

In 2024, Amitabh Bachchan invested over ₹76 crore in the Mumbai real estate market, while Abhishek Bachchan invested over ₹30 crore, according to data sourced from Square Yards.

2. Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor in May 2024, had purchased a luxury sea-view apartment worth over ₹58 crore in Oberoi Three Sixty West project in Worli area of Mumbai, according to registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

The luxury apartment measures 5,395 sq ft RERA carpet and comes with three parking spaces, the documents showed.

3. Deepika Padukone

New mom Deepika Padukone’s firm KA Enterprises in September 2024, had purchased 1845 sq ft apartment for ₹17.8 crore in Mumbai’s Bandra West area for ₹17.7 crore, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The documents show that the apartment is on the 15th floor of Sagar Resham Co-operative Housing Society, which is close to Shahrukh Khan’s bungalow Mannat.

4. Tripti Dimri

In June 2024, Tripti Dimri of Animal movie fame purchased a ground-plus-two-storey bungalow off Carter Road in Bandra west area of Mumbai for ₹14 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

The documents revealed that the bungalow's total area includes 2,226 sq ft of land and 2,194 sq ft of built-up area. The transaction was registered on June 3, 2024.

5. Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan purchased a ready-to-move apartment measuring 1,027 sq ft in Bandra's Pali Hill area for over ₹9 crore in June 2024, documents accessed by Square Yards showed.

The apartment is located in Bella Vista Apartments, where Khan already owns several properties, and Marina Apartments is located in Pali Hill. The two buildings are also expected to undergo redevelopment in the coming months.

Why do Bollywood stars invest in the Mumbai real estate market?

Real estate experts maintain that most Bollywood stars invest in real estate either at the stage of project launch or around the time when the property is almost ready for possession. The main reasons for property investment could be for end-use or portfolio diversification and tax savings.

The trend is not limited to residential real estate projects but holds true for commercial buildings in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Ajay Devgn, own commercial space in the Signature building in the Andheri area of Mumbai.

According to real estate consultants and brokers, the average gross rental yield for residential properties is between 3% and 4%, and for commercial properties, it is between 6% and 8%.