Amitabh Bachchan expands real estate portfolio in Ayodhya with ₹35 crore land purchase
Amitabh Bachchan has bought a 2.67-acre land parcel for ₹35 crore from HoABL. This is the veteran actor’s third investment in the temple town with the firm
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has expanded his real estate footprint in Ayodhya, home to the Ram Mandir, by purchasing a 2.67-acre land parcel for ₹35 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), the company said on March 6. This marks Bachchan’s third investment in the temple town with the firm.
The land parcel is located near HoABL’s 75-acre ‘The Sarayu’ project. Rajesh Yadav, Managing Director of AB Corp Ltd, executed the transaction, the company said.
Commenting on the development, Abhinandan Lodha, Chairman of The House of Abhinandan Lodha, said, "Bachchan’s investment reflects a shared belief in land as an intergenerational asset that preserves value over the long term."
"At HoABL, we view land not merely as wealth but as a legacy. In Ayodhya, this legacy assumes a profound meaning, a ‘virasat’ where faith and inheritance come together. Supported by sustained infrastructure development and public investment, Ayodhya is emerging as a compelling destination for long-term land ownership and enduring value creation,” he said.
This is Bachchan’s third investment in Ayodhya and fourth plotted development purchase with HoABL
The Bollywood actor could not be reached for a comment
In May 2025, the veteran actor bought a 25,000 sq ft plot adjacent to The Sarayu for nearly ₹40 crore. Earlier, in 2024, he purchased a 10,000 sq ft plot in The Sarayu, HoABL’s flagship seven-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya, for ₹14.5 crore.
Apart from Ayodhya, Bachchan also invested in HoABL’s ‘Sol de Alibaug’ project, where he bought a 10,000 sq ft land parcel for ₹10 crore, further diversifying his luxury real estate portfolio. The project has also attracted investments from Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan.
HoABL said over 65% of its customers across projects are CEOs and CXOs from leading BFSI, pharmaceutical and multinational companies, along with Bollywood personalities and other celebrities.
According to a report by Liases Foras titled "Ayodhya – A Rising Global Spiritual Capital," the city’s real estate market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rising land values and increasing interest in both spiritual tourism and long-term investment. The report notes that land prices in Ayodhya have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%, with projections suggesting this could reach 25% by 2035.
Over the past five years, Ayodhya’s growth has been fueled by large-scale infrastructure projects, including the expansion of the international airport, improved road and rail connectivity, and the construction of the Ram Mandir. The report noted that land values in key areas, such as the Sarayu riverfront and the Ram Mandir corridor, have appreciated by more than 4.5 times between 2020 and 2025.
