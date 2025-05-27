Amitabh Bachchan expands real estate portfolio in Ayodhya with 25,000 sq ft land purchase worth nearly 40 crore

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has expanded his real estate footprint in Ayodhya, home to the Ram Mandir, with the purchase of another land parcel—this time a 25,000 sq ft plot adjacent to The Sarayu, a luxury plotted development by Mumbai-based real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). Amitabh Bachchan expands real estate portfolio in Ayodhya, buys 25,000 sq ft land parcel for almost ₹ 40 crore.

The deal is valued at nearly ₹40 crore, sources told HT.com.

HoABL declined to comment on the deal. The Bollywood actor could not be reached.

This latest acquisition follows Bachchan’s earlier investment in 2024, when he purchased a 10,000 sq ft plot in The Sarayu, HoABL’s flagship 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya, for ₹14.5 crore.

In March 2025, a report published in TOI revealed that Bachchan had acquired a 54,454 sq ft plot located about 10 km from the Ram Mandir, under the name of the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust. Reports suggested that the land may be used to establish a memorial dedicated to the life and literary contributions of his father, the iconic Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Before the grand inauguration of the Ram Temple in 2024, Amitabh Bachchan had bought a 5,372-square-foot plot in Haveli Avadh for ₹4.54 crore, the report had said.

Additionally, the veteran actor had purchased a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibaug for ₹10 crore—also from HoABL—further diversifying his luxury real estate portfolio.

Ayodhya's real estate market

According to a report by Liases Foras titled "Ayodhya – A Rising Global Spiritual Capital," the city’s real estate market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rising land values and increasing interest in both spiritual tourism and long-term investment. The report notes that land prices in Ayodhya have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19%, with projections suggesting this could reach 25% by 2035.

Over the past five years, Ayodhya’s growth has been fueled by large-scale infrastructure projects, including the expansion of the international airport, improved road and rail connectivity, and the construction of the Ram Mandir. Land values in key areas such as the Sarayu riverfront and the Ram Mandir corridor have appreciated more than 4.5 times between 2020 and 2025, the report noted.

The city is also witnessing a hospitality boom, with over 50 new hotel projects underway. Leading luxury hotel chains such as The Leela, Taj, and The Oberoi are setting up properties in Ayodhya, further cementing its status as a high-potential destination.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), a branded land developer established in 2020, has delivered over 15 million sq ft of developed land and has more than 30 million sq ft under active development. HoABL has expanded across key locations including Ayodhya, Goa, Alibaug, Anjarle, Dapoli, Neral, Khopoli, and Nagpur in Maharashtra, with upcoming projects in Shimla, Amritsar, Varanasi, Vrindavan, Khopoli, and Nagpur. It aims to expand to 48 cities across India.

HoABL has also entered vertical real estate development in Mumbai, with three projects across Marine Lines, Chowpatty, and Naigaon, offering a combined development potential of over 3.1 million square feet.