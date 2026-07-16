Amitabh Bachchan's ₹100 crore Ayodhya bet: A look at the veteran Bollywood star's real estate portfolio

Amitabh Bachchan, whose roots trace back to Uttar Pradesh, has steadily expanded his real estate footprint in Ayodhya through a series of land acquisitions. With investments in the temple town now estimated to exceed ₹100 crore, Bachchan has emerged as its biggest celebrity investor.



Here's a look at Amitabh Bachchan's real estate investments in Ayodhya Amitabh Bachchan's real estate portfolio: With investments in Ayodhya estimated at over ₹100 crore, the actor has emerged as the temple town's biggest celebrity investor. (Amitabh Bachchan Tumblr)

March 2026: Third Ayodhya purchase worth ₹35 crore

Bachchan acquired a 2.67-acre land parcel for ₹35 crore from Mumbai-based The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). The land is located near HoABL's 75-acre The Sarayu project and marks his third investment in the temple town with the developer.

May 2025: ₹40 crore plot near The Sarayu

The veteran actor purchased a 25,000 sq ft plot adjacent to The Sarayu for nearly ₹40 crore, further expanding his holdings in Ayodhya.

March 2025: Land bought in the name of Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust

According to a Times of India report, Bachchan acquired a 54,454 sq ft plot about 10 km from the Ram Mandir under the Harivansh Rai Bachchan Trust. The land is reportedly intended for a memorial dedicated to his father, the celebrated Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

2024: ₹14.5 crore investment in The Sarayu

Following the consecration preparations for the Ram Temple, Bachchan purchased a 10,000 sq ft plot in HoABL's flagship seven-star mixed-use development, The Sarayu, for ₹14.5 crore.

Before the Ram Temple inauguration: First Ayodhya purchase

Ahead of the Ram Temple's grand inauguration in January 2024, Bachchan bought a 5,372 sq ft plot in Haveli Avadh for ₹4.54 crore, marking his entry into Ayodhya's property market.

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Why Ayodhya has become a real estate hotspot According to Liases Foras' report, Ayodhya – A Rising Global Spiritual Capital, the city's property market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rising land values, improving infrastructure, spiritual tourism and long-term investment demand. The report estimates that land prices have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% and could accelerate to 25% by 2035.

Over the past five years, Ayodhya has witnessed extensive infrastructure development, including an international airport, upgraded road and rail connectivity, and the construction of the Ram Mandir. Land values in prime locations such as the Sarayu riverfront and the Ram Mandir corridor have appreciated by more than 4.5 times between 2020 and 2025, according to the report.

Bachchan's Alibaug portfolio Ayodhya is not the actor's only real estate play. Bachchan has also built a sizeable land portfolio in Alibaug, Maharashtra, a preferred destination for luxury second homes.

In October 2025, he purchased three adjoining land parcels in HoABL's A Alibaug Phase-2 project for a combined ₹6.59 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The three plots, measuring 9,557 sq ft in total, were valued at ₹2.78 crore, ₹1.92 crore and ₹1.88 crore, respectively.

Earlier, in 2024, Bachchan invested ₹10 crore in a 10,000 sq ft land parcel at HoABL's Sol de Alibaug project.

Located about a three-hour drive from Mumbai, or under an hour by Ro-Ro ferry from South Mumbai, Alibaug has emerged as one of India's most sought-after destinations for luxury holiday homes.

Monetising his Mumbai portfolio While expanding his land bank elsewhere, Bachchan has also been monetising his real estate investments in Mumbai.

In November 2025, he sold two adjoining luxury apartments in Oberoi Exquisite, Goregaon East, for a combined ₹12 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Purchased in 2012 for ₹8.12 crore, the investment returned nearly 47% over 13 years.

Each apartment measures 1,820 sq ft and was sold for ₹6 crore along with two car parking spaces.

Earlier, in January 2025, Bachchan sold his 5,185 sq ft duplex apartment in The Atlantis project in Andheri for ₹83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

A family of active property investors Real estate investing runs in the Bachchan family. In 2024, Abhishek Bachchan purchased six apartments worth ₹15.42 crore in Oberoi Realty's Oberoi Sky City project in Borivali, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

In the same year, Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan jointly acquired 10 apartments in Oberoi Realty's Eternia project in Mulund West for ₹24.94 crore, highlighting the family's continued confidence in India's premium residential market.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan's late-night call for a 15,000 sq ft land parcel led to a ₹15 cr Ayodhya deal, recalls Abhinandan Lodha