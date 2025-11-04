Amitabh Bachchan sells two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Goregaon for ₹12 cr; earns 47% ROI after 13 years

Amitabh Bachchan has sold two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon for ₹12 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The veteran Bollywood superstar, who purchased the units in 2012 for ₹8.12 crore, has earned a return on investment of approximately 47% over the past 13 years. Mumbai real estate: Amitabh Bachchan has sold two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon for ₹12 crore. Bachchan had purchased the two apartments for over ₹8 crore in 2012. (PTI Photo)

According to the documents, the two apartments are located on the 47th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite building in the Goregaon East area of Mumbai.

In the first transaction, a 1,820 sq ft apartment was sold to Asha Ishwar Shukla for ₹6 crore, with a stamp duty of ₹30 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000. The deal was registered on October 31, 2025.

In the second transaction, a similar 1,820 sq ft apartment was sold to Mamta Surajdev Shukla for ₹6 crore, with the same stamp duty and registration fee. This transaction was registered on November 1, 2025.

Both apartments were sold with a total of four car parking spaces, according to the documents.

A query has been sent to Amitabh Bachchan. The story will be updated if a response is received. The two homebuyers could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan sells duplex in Mumbai for ₹83 crore

Previous transactions by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan In January 2025, Amitabh Bachchan sold his duplex apartment in Mumbai's Andheri area for ₹83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards

The apartment spans 5,185 sq ft of RERA carpet area and is located in a building named The Atlantis, according to the documents.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar sells two apartments in Mumbai’s Borivali for ₹7.10 crore, earning over 90% ROI

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have been active real estate investors. In 2024, Abhishek made headlines for purchasing six apartments worth ₹15.42 crore in Oberoi Realty’s Oberoi Sky City project in Mumbai’s Borivali area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

In the same year, Amitabh and Abhishek together bought 10 apartments in Oberoi Realty’s Eternia project at Mulund West for a total of ₹24.94 crore.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan on a real estate shopping spree, buy 10 flats for ₹24.95 crore in Mumbai

Last month, Amitabh Bachchan purchased three adjoining land parcels in Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai known for second and holiday homes. The three land parcels, measuring 9,557 sq ft and valued at a combined ₹6.59 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

The land parcels were purchased as part of a project named 'A Alibaug' Phase-2, being constructed by the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), according to the documents.