Amitabh Bachchan sells two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Goregaon for ₹12 cr; earns 47% ROI after 13 years
Mumbai real estate update: The two apartments sold by Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan are located in the Oberoi Exquisite building in Goregaon East
Published on: Nov 04, 2025 5:05 PM IST
By Mehul R Thakkar
Amitabh Bachchan has sold two adjoining luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon for ₹12 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The veteran Bollywood superstar, who purchased the units in 2012 for ₹8.12 crore, has earned a return on investment of approximately 47% over the past 13 years.
According to the documents, the two apartments are located on the 47th floor of the Oberoi Exquisite building in the Goregaon East area of Mumbai.
In the first transaction, a 1,820 sq ft apartment was sold to Asha Ishwar Shukla for ₹6 crore, with a stamp duty of ₹30 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000. The deal was registered on October 31, 2025.
In the second transaction, a similar 1,820 sq ft apartment was sold to Mamta Surajdev Shukla for ₹6 crore, with the same stamp duty and registration fee. This transaction was registered on November 1, 2025.
Both apartments were sold with a total of four car parking spaces, according to the documents.
A query has been sent to Amitabh Bachchan. The story will be updated if a response is received. The two homebuyers could not be reached for comment.
Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have been active real estate investors. In 2024, Abhishek made headlines for purchasing six apartments worth ₹15.42 crore in Oberoi Realty’s Oberoi Sky City project in Mumbai’s Borivali area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.
In the same year, Amitabh and Abhishek together bought 10 apartments in Oberoi Realty’s Eternia project at Mulund West for a total of ₹24.94 crore.
Last month, Amitabh Bachchan purchased three adjoining land parcels in Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai known for second and holiday homes. The three land parcels, measuring 9,557 sq ft and valued at a combined ₹6.59 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.
The land parcels were purchased as part of a project named 'A Alibaug' Phase-2, being constructed by the House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), according to the documents.