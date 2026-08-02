Boxers pack a golden punch to boost India’s medals tally

New Delhi : “Go for the gold! This is the round,” a charged-up India coach, Santiago Nieva, screamed into the ears of Priya Ghanghas, who was locked in a fierce contest against Canada’s Marie-Bathoul Al-Ahmadieh. Before Priya took to the ring, Preeti Saipawar (54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Sakshi Chaudhary (51kg) had all secured the gold medal in high-voltage finals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Saturday. Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) edged past Northern Ireland’s Michaela Walsh 5-0 to win the second gold medal for India.

With 10 of the 14 Indian boxers making it to the final, the boxing ring turned out to be a symbol of pride and cheer. One after another, Indian boxers came to the ring and fought with hunger and drive for gold. India’s national anthem just would not stop at the Scottish Event Campus; the Tricolour kept fluttering high through the day.

Priya and Marie-Bathoul were a mismatch in height, but in the ring, little separated the two in the 65kg final. Marie-Bathoul made up for her shorter stature with aggression and power-packed punches. Priya was not the one to be rattled as she kept coming back with solid blows. The exchanges were intense in the first round and Marie-Bathoul won 3-2. Priya bounced back, taking the second round 4-1, and came out swinging in the crucial third round, eventually winning by split verdict and claiming her maiden Commonwealth Games gold medal.

Four of the five judges scored it 29-28 for Priya, showing how close the fight was. An emerging talent from Bhiwani, Priya won gold at the Asian Championships.

The gold spree started with Preeti Saipawar in the morning session. Preeti, the most consistent boxer in the Indian team in the last couple of years, has been fighting with purpose since her ouster at the Paris Olympics in the Round of 16. Preeti, who won the Asian Championships gold earlier this year, dominated her bouts in Glasgow. She put up a clinical display in the final against Canada’s Scarlett Savannah Delgado, winning 5-0 and securing the first gold medal for the boxing team.