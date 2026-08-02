How to build lasting friendships: Experts share what truly keeps people close

Friendship Day is a reminder to celebrate the people who know us at our best and our worst, yet choose to stay. In an age of packed schedules and endless notifications, a best friend who offers unwavering support is one of life’s greatest gifts. Even low-maintenance friendships take work

Describing the essence of true friendship, Sonalpreet Sachdev, a licensed psychologist and relationship expert at Jihi Care, says, “It’s where a 2am call doesn’t need an appointment and is answered without any hesitation. There’s no weighing scale of status, money, or education, and only non-judgmental, unconditional love matters. They are built for a lifetime as someone we can go to unfiltered, and evolve with.”

Tips to maintain your friendship What keeps a friendship strong for years? Psychiatrist Dr Sumaila Asif, The Full Circle, shares simple ways to nurture a bond that lasts a lifetime: