How to build lasting friendships: Experts share what truly keeps people close
This Friendship Day, experts reminds us of the value of unwavering support from friends and how true friendships thrive on unconditional love.
Friendship Day is a reminder to celebrate the people who know us at our best and our worst, yet choose to stay. In an age of packed schedules and endless notifications, a best friend who offers unwavering support is one of life’s greatest gifts.
Describing the essence of true friendship, Sonalpreet Sachdev, a licensed psychologist and relationship expert at Jihi Care, says, “It’s where a 2am call doesn’t need an appointment and is answered without any hesitation. There’s no weighing scale of status, money, or education, and only non-judgmental, unconditional love matters. They are built for a lifetime as someone we can go to unfiltered, and evolve with.”
Tips to maintain your friendship
What keeps a friendship strong for years? Psychiatrist Dr Sumaila Asif, The Full Circle, shares simple ways to nurture a bond that lasts a lifetime:
- Accept that friendships have natural highs and lows; quieter phases don’t mean they’re ending
- Express what bothers you instead of letting it build up
- Be there not just for celebrations, but for the difficult moments too
- Take the initiative to make plans instead of keeping score
- Create simple rituals; a yearly meet-up, café date, or random video call, to stay connected
- Don’t let your friendship exist only online; meet in person whenever possible
- Notice when a friend goes unusually quiet and check in when it matters
- Help each other grow through honest conversations
- Capture and revisit shared memories to keep your bond strong
- Let friendships survive disagreements by choosing understanding over judgment
(The story is compiled by Dhanvie Sharma)