Blue Angels Seafair canceled: Will popular Seattle air show be rescheduled? Latest update as fans left 'disappointed’

Thousands of spectators who gathered along Seattle's Lake Washington shoreline for the Blue Angels' signature Seafair performance were left disappointed on Saturday after organizers canceled the US Navy flight demonstration because of high winds that exceeded the team's safety limits. While many wondered whether the show would be rescheduled, Seafair officials said they expect the Blue Angels to perform on Sunday, provided weather conditions improve. US Navy Blue Angels. (Credits: REUTERS/David Dee Delgado/File Photo) (REUTERS)

The cancellation came during the 77th edition of Seafair, one of Seattle's biggest annual summer festivals, which features hydroplane races, air shows and waterfront events. Organizers had expected approximately 180,000 visitors over the three-day celebration, Komo News reported.

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Why was the Blue Angels show canceled? According to Seafair President and CEO Emily Cantrell, officials monitored weather conditions throughout the day before deciding to call off the Blue Angels' performance. She said five other air show acts were able to perform safely earlier on Saturday, but forecasts showed winds strengthening through the afternoon and evening.

"Winds exceeded the safe threshold per the Blue Angels specifications. In the interest of safety, we made the decision to cancel Saturday's Blue Angels performance," Cantrell said in a statement. She added that organizers were confident the current forecast would allow the team to fly on Sunday.

Will the Blue Angels perform on Sunday? The canceled Saturday performance will not be rescheduled as a separate show. Instead, the Blue Angels remain scheduled to headline Sunday's Boeing Seafair Air Show, subject to favorable weather conditions. Organizers said they are optimistic that the demonstration will proceed as planned if winds remain within operational limits.

The Museum of Flight also adjusted its plans following the cancellation. Guests attending its Jet Blast Bash on Saturday were invited to collect rain checks from the museum lobby, allowing them to return for Sunday's scheduled Blue Angels performance.

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Fans disappointed but back safety-first decision The cancellation disappointed many aviation enthusiasts who had turned out specifically to watch the precision flying display, though some acknowledged that flying conditions could have been far more challenging at higher altitudes than they appeared from the ground.

"It must be a lot worse up there than on the ground," one user wrote, suggesting the weather likely posed greater risks for the Blue Angels than spectators could see.

Another fan posted, "What a disappointment! I was all ready to take my lunch break and go up to the top of the parking garage and watch"

The Blue Angels, the US Navy's renowned flight demonstration squadron, are a marquee attraction at Seafair each year, drawing large crowds to Seattle's waterfront. While Saturday's weather forced organizers to cancel one of the festival's biggest highlights, officials said they remain hopeful fans will still get to witness the team's precision aerial display on Sunday if conditions improve.